Fire leaves Bartlett home uninhabitable; firefighter suffers minor injury

Fire broke out Monday afternoon in a second-floor room of a Bartlett home, leaving the residence uninhabitable, authorities said. A firefighter suffered a minor injury battling the blaze. Courtesy of the Bartlett Fire District

A Bartlett firefighter was injured Monday afternoon battling a blaze that left a home uninhabitable.

The injured firefighter did not require medical attention, officials said, but a resident and police officer were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said firefighters called to the home in the 200 block of Wayne Court at 4:49 p.m. arrived about three minutes later to find a second-floor room ablaze.

The first crews on scene pulled a hose line and aggressively attacked the fire from inside the residence, while other firefighters stretched a supply line to a fire hydrant, officials said. Additional fire companies searched the building for any trapped occupants and any hidden fire.

The fire was declared under control at 5:19 p.m., but firefighters remained on the scene to ventilate smoke and fire gases and perform salvage, overhaul, and investigative activities. The fire remains under investigation by the Bartlett Fire District.

The fire was fought by 29 firefighters staffing three fire engines, three ladder trucks and three ambulances. Firefighters from the Hanover Park, Streamwood and Elgin fire departments were among the initial responders to the scene as part of an automatic aid agreement, and Bartlett police assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control.

Fire officials said the blaze showed the importance of sleeping with a closed bedroom door. The bedroom adjacent to the room where the fire occurred sustained little damage because its door was closed. A closed bedroom door could potentially save your life in a fire, officials said.