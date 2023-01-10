Des Plaines aldermanic candidate still waiting to learn if he'll be on the ballot

A candidate for the Des Plaines City Council's 2nd Ward seat will have to wait a bit longer to learn if he'll be kicked off the ballot or allowed to run.

No decision about Christopher Jensen's candidacy was made during an initial electoral board hearing on Monday, officials said. Another hearing has been set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17, at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

Jensen's candidate petition has been formally challenged by fellow 2nd Ward candidate Earl Wilson. Incumbent Alderman Colt Moylan is seeking reelection but isn't involved with the petition challenge.

Wilson is seeking to strike more than a dozen names from Jensen's petition, enough to drive him below the minimum required to appear on the April 4 ballot.

Wilson said some people should be disqualified because they printed their names rather than signing, documents indicate.

Additionally, Wilson claims some of the people who signed the petition aren't 2nd Ward residents or aren't registered to vote at the addresses they provided, among other issues.

Jensen has expressed confidence about remaining on the ballot.

The three-member electoral board hearing the case consists of Mayor Andrew Goczkowski, City Clerk Jessica Mastalski and 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman.

Officials are scheduled to visit the Cook County clerk's office Wednesday to review Jensen's petition, a city spokeswoman said.