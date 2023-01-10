Authorities identify men killed in head-on crash near Gurnee

The motorists involved in a deadly, head-on crash near Gurnee early Monday have been identified as Grayslake and Antioch residents.

Killed in the crash were Ricky Smallwood, 54, of Antioch and Ronnie Goggans Jr., 32, of Grayslake, the Lake County coroner's office announced Tuesday.

Smallwood formerly lived in North Chicago, leading authorities to initially say one of the drivers lived in that suburb.

Similarly, Goggans was living in Grayslake while stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Station near North Chicago, Coroner Jennifer Banek said. He previously had lived in Michigan, she said.

Goggans was driving a Nissan Altima south in the northbound lanes of Route 41 when he collided with Smallwood's Ford Edge north of Stearns School Road, Lake County sheriff's police said.

The crash remains under investigation by sheriff's police.