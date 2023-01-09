Two dead after wrong-way crash near Gurnee

Two men are dead following an early morning wrong-way crash today on Route 41 near Gurnee.

Lake County sheriff's office investigators said the 32-year-old driver a Nissan Altima from Grayslake was southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 41, half a mile north of Stearns School Road, when he collided with a Ford Edge driven by a 54-year-old from North Chicago at about 4 a.m. today.

Following the impact, the Nissan caught fire, authorities said.

The Grayslake man was pronounced dead at the scene. The North Chicago man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he died from injuries suffered in the crash.

The identities of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of families. Autopsies on both men are expected today.

The crash remains under investigation.