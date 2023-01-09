Money available for anti-smoking, anti-vaping programs in Kane County

The Kane County Health Department is giving out money for anti-smoking and anti-vaping programs.

Businesses and organizations can get $750; middle and high schools can get $2,000 for anti-vaping campaigns; and health care organizations can get $3,000 for smoking-cessation programs for patients. Applications are due Jan. 31. To apply, visit kanequits.com.