Madigan's trial scheduled to begin April 1, 2024
Updated 1/9/2023 5:13 PM
The highly anticipated racketeering trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan has been set for April 1, 2024.
The trial, which is expected to last six or seven weeks, was scheduled during a brief status hearing in Madigan's case on Monday before U.S. District Judge John Blakey.
It's been nearly a year since a federal grand jury indicted Madigan and his longtime confidant Michael McClain. The indictment was the result of a yearslong, aggressive public corruption investigation that also led to charges against former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.
