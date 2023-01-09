Illinois Senate passes ban on high-powered weapons, virtually assuring it'll become law

SPRINGFIELD -- A bill that would ban the sale and manufacture of certain high-powered weapons in Illinois advanced out of the state Senate on Monday, after tweaking that requires it to be sent back to the House before it can be signed by the governor.

But Gov. J.B. Pritzker, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and Senate President Don Harmon, all Democrats, have issued a joint statement in support of the legislation.

"After continued negotiations between the leaders, stakeholders and advocates, we have reached a deal on one of the strongest assault weapons bans in the country," the statement said.

The bill was prompted in large part by the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens more injured. The vote was 34-20 in the Senate on Monday.

Under the legislation, it would become illegal for anyone other than certain law enforcement officers, members of the U.S. military or the Illinois National Guard to knowingly manufacture, deliver, sell or purchase certain weapons, weapon attachments, .50 caliber rifles or .50 caliber cartridges beginning 300 days after Pritzker's signature on the measure.

However, firearms used for hunting that are explicitly allowed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources would not fall under the ban.

The bill provides a long list of specific weapons that would qualify as "assault weapons," based largely on the federal ban that was in effect from 1994 until 2014.

The bill was the subject of extensive committee hearings in December, and elements of it were debated right up until House passage and then afterward as the Senate was taking it up. Harmon caused a backlash with an amendment that removed language requiring current owners of certain weapons to report to the state police the serial numbers of the weapons they would be allowed to keep under a provision of the legislation, ABC 7 reported.

The Senate bill did in the end make a modification from the bill the House passed on which high-capacity magazines would be banned, ABC 7 reported. For long guns, it would be for those with more than 10 rounds. For handguns, it would be those with more than 15 rounds.

The legislation would also ban certain weapon attachments, or devices that make other guns resemble high-powered weapons, as well as "switches" -- devices that increase a semi-automatic weapon's rate of fire, effectively turning them into fully automatic weapons.

People who already own a weapon on the state's list would be required to file an affidavit with the Illinois State Police within 180 days after the bill becomes law, providing the weapon's serial number in order to receive a special endorsement on their Firearm Owner's Identification card.

Also beginning 300 days after becoming law, it would be illegal for anyone who owns such a weapon to sell or transfer it to anyone other than an heir, an out-of-state resident or a federally licensed firearms dealer. They would also be required to notify state police within 10 days of that sale or gift.

One of the last-minute changes made to the bill was a provision that would allow Illinois gun manufacturers to continue producing the weapons but would limit their sales to only law enforcement or out-of-state purchasers in jurisdictions where the weapons are still permitted.

The final versions of the measure were stripped of provisions that would have prohibited individuals ages 18 to 21 from purchasing a firearm, even with a parent's consent. They also removed a provision requiring hunters younger than 21 to be under the supervision of someone over 21 with a valid FOID card. That means if the bill becomes law, those individuals will have the same rights and protections they have under current law.

Gun rights advocates who argued that the measure would still violate the Second Amendment's guarantee of the right to keep and bear arms have promised to fight the legislation even if becomes law.