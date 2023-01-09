 

Glen Ellyn Historical Society names interim director

  • Sara Grabenhofer

    Sara Grabenhofer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/9/2023 2:01 PM

The Glen Ellyn Historical Society has appointed an interim executive director.

Sara Grabenhofer started her new position Monday. She has been vice president of the nonprofit's board of directors.

 

Former Executive Director Karen Hall recently stepped down to become CEO of a nonprofit in Oak Brook. Hall took the reins of the historical society in 2015.

The director oversees operations of Stacy's Tavern Museum, a restored 1840s-era inn on Geneva Road; historical research; volunteer recruitment; educational outreach and other programs.

Grabenhofer also is the chair of "Pioneer Day," an annual festival that takes visitors back to early settler life. She holds a bachelor's degree in English from Elmhurst College and a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University. She is also working to obtain a certificate in digital archiving.

Grabenhofer, her husband Alex and their two daughters live in Glen Ellyn.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 