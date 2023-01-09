Carol Stream police investigating shooting in Community Park

A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Carol Stream's Community Park, police said Monday evening.

The shooting remains under investigation, and there is no danger to the public, police said in a message on the department's Facebook page.

"We are withholding further information at this time, out of respect for the victim's family," the statement read. "We appreciate the public's patience while we conduct our investigation.

The shooting brought a large police presence to the park, which is in the southeast corner of the village near the intersection of Geneva Road and President Street.