Arlington Heights Mayor's Prayer Breakfast set for Feb. 2

Daily Herald report

Arlington Heights' 36th annual Mayor's Community Prayer Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago, 75 W. Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights.

Organized by the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, the prayer breakfast is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate their strengths and resources through their spirituality.

All are welcome to the multidenominational event. Admission is $25 per person, or $250 for a table of 10.

For tickets and more information, visit www.vah.com/our_community/WhatsNew/2023_community_prayer_breakfast.