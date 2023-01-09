Arlington Heights Mayor's Prayer Breakfast set for Feb. 2
Updated 1/9/2023 2:01 PM
Daily Herald report
Arlington Heights' 36th annual Mayor's Community Prayer Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Chicago, 75 W. Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights.
Organized by the Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce, the prayer breakfast is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate their strengths and resources through their spirituality.
All are welcome to the multidenominational event. Admission is $25 per person, or $250 for a table of 10.
For tickets and more information, visit www.vah.com/our_community/WhatsNew/2023_community_prayer_breakfast.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.