Nine unlocked vehicles burglarized on Batavia's west side

Nine unlocked vehicles on Batavia's west side were reported burglarized Jan. 2, with items stolen from some while others were rifled through, according to police reports.

Three vehicles were on the 1300 block of Lundberg Avenue, two were on the 1300 block of Holbrook Lane, one was on the 1400 block of Holbrook Lane and three were on the 800 block of Maple Lane, reports stated.

Items taken from vehicles on the 1300 block of Holbrook Lane included two pairs of sunglasses and personal documents. Items taken from the vehicle on the 1400 block of Holbrook Lane included a driver's license and various credit cars, reports stated.

Detective Sgt. Gary LaBarbera said the Lundberg and Holbrook break-ins were probably done by the same people. The Maple Lane burglary was possibly by the same people, but could have been committed by an unrelated crew because of the street's distance from the other two.

"There was no forced entry; all were unlocked," LaBarbera said. "We've got some leads. We believe they may be related to crimes in other jurisdictions in the Tri-Cities."

Police canvassed the neighborhoods, but LaBarbera said if anyone has home video surveillance for the New Year's overnight period for police to review, call (630) 454-2500.

LaBarbera said residents should remember to lock their vehicles and remove all their valuables.