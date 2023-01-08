Missing Hanover Park man found dead in Streamwood

A 74-year-old Hanover Park man reported missing and endangered Saturday has been found dead in Streamwood, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Rene Garcia, Sr. died about 12:42 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Old Church Road, a medical examiner's report indicates. An autopsy is pending.

Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing person advisory just after midnight Saturday for Garcia, Sr., who was reported missing after not being seen since leaving his home at 11 a.m. Friday in a vehicle.

State police announced shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday that Garcia had been located, but did not provide any details on the circumstances of him being found.