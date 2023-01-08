Car wash plan up for debate in Mundelein

The Mundelein village board will meet Monday to discuss plans for a new car wash on the 300 block of East Route 83, as well as other business.

The developer wants the village to rezone the property to accommodate the business. A special use permit to operate the car wash has been requested, too.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. It can be viewed online at mundelein.org.