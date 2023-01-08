Amid strife back home, suburban Ukrainians celebrate their culture at Elgin event

Ukrainian snacks and food were available for guests to try Sunday during a Global Neighbor Series event at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Gennady Sergienko of Buffalo Grove performs during a Global Neighbor Series event Sunday at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Tetyana Torzhevska, right, of Huntley sings a traditional Ukrainian folk song Sunday during a Global Neighbor Series event at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Marta Mykhaylyshyn of Lake Zurich, who's originally from Ukraine, performs a traditional dance Sunday during a Global Neighbor Series event at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

While thoughts of the ongoing suffering back home were never far from mind, immigrants from Ukraine and others of Ukrainian descent focused Sunday on a celebration of their culture during a special event at the Gail Borden Library in Elgin.

Part of the library's Global Neighbor Series, the celebration highlighted the history of Ukraine through food, music, dance and more. Among the highlights was a performance by the Chicago Cossacks, a traditional dance and music ensemble.

Among the performers was Marta Mykhaylyshyn, who came to the U.S. from Ukraine and now lives in Lake Zurich.

'I like the Ukrainian music and I love to perform the dances," she said.