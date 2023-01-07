Suburban Skyview: Rolled bales of hay wrapped in green decorate a field near Barrington

Part of the 400 acres of the newest property acquired by the Forest Preserve District of Cook County is still used for agricultural purposes. In the southwest corner of the Horizons Farm land, a few dozen bales of rolled hay, wrapped in green plastic decorate the rolling prairie that once was a horse farm on Route 62 near Barrington.

The sprawling property was an equestrian estate for decades, home to some of the most influential racing horses in the country.

It was purchased by the forest preserve district in 2014. A year later, portions of it were opened to the public for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

But safety concerns closed public access while the land was inspected, plans were made and permits were secured for its use. More than 20 buildings, including a deserted mansion and several barns, were demolished.

In late 2021, the northern part of the property was opened to the public for hiking, bird watching and cross-country skiing. The forest preserve district continues to make long-term plans for the entire estate.

If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyviewailyherald.com with your idea.