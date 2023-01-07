Police seeking public's help to find missing, endangered Hanover Park man

Police are seeking help locating the missing and endangered Rene Garcia Sr. of Hanover Park, last seen driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Equinox like this one, with Illinois license plate K484942. Courtesy of Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 74-year-old Hanover Park man.

Rene Garcia, Sr. was last seen leaving his home at 11 a.m. Friday and driving a gray 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois license plate K484942.

Garcia has a condition that places him in danger while he is missing, according to police.

He is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Garcia was last seen wearing a green checkered flannel shirt, gray hoodie, light blue jeans, and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Hanover Park Police Department at (630) 823-5500 or call 911.