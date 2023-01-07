Missing, endangered Hanover Park man located
Updated 1/8/2023 7:53 AM
A 74-year-old Hanover Park man reported missing and endangered Saturday has been located, authorities announced early Sunday.
Illinois State Police issued an endangered missing person advisory just after midnight Saturday for Rene Garcia, Sr., who was reported missing after not being seen since leaving his home at 11 a.m. Friday in a vehicle.
Garcia has a condition that places him in danger while he is missing, according to police.
Authorities announced shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday that Garcia had been located. They did not provide any details on the circumstances of him being found.
