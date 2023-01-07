Golfers brave chilly weather for chili and fun on frozen greens
Golfers braved cold weather and frozen greens Saturday during the annual Chili Open at the Golf Center in Des Plaines.
Frozen water hazards gave some errant shots a second chance as they bounced across the ice making a "Star Wars" blaster type of sound.
For the second time in as many years, Joe king of Park Ridge and his friends took part in the ritual.
"Last year there was 4 inches of snow," he said.
The fun winter tournament blasted off with a shotgun start and finished with chili provided by Club Casa Café.
