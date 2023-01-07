Frosty Fest gives people chance to enjoy outdoors in winter

Fireside s'mores, ice-block stacking and a life-size snow globe were among the activities featured during Frosty Fest Saturday at Viking Park in Gurnee.

The free event gave families a chance to get outdoors, and the hands-on activities were popular with people attending the event, said Mary Lester, supervisor of community programming and events for the Gurnee Park District.

The indoor space included craft projects and refreshments.

"We have hot chocolate and coffee bar, we have marshmallow and s'mores and whipped cream, all the fun stuff," Lester said.

There wasn't enough snow for the snow slip-and-slide, and the ice rink wasn't frozen enough to use, but those activities likely will be included during next year's event, she said.

"Especially since COVID, I've noticed that people like out outdoor events, double the number," Lester said. 'It's nice that they can come out."