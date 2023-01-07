Elgin's annual MLK prayer breakfast back in person on Jan. 14

"Art For Good" work created by Mansi Patel with mentorship from Chris Arrecis titled "Love." Patel is among the nominees for Elgin's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, which recognizes individuals from Elgin whose work reflects the teachings and life of King. Other nominees are Marcus D. Banner, Shirley Bassett and Dan Rouse. Courtesy of Side Street Studio Arts

After two years of being held online because of the pandemic, Elgin's annual the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. prayer breakfast is returning as an in-person event.

Co-chair Janice Hare is happy the 38th edition of the city's celebration of the civil rights leader will be back next week at Elgin Community College.

"It's exciting to be able to see people again," she said. "A lot of people have been through a lot of things in the past 2 1/2 years."

The event starts 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 in Building E at ECC, 1700 Spartan Drive. A limited number of tickets are available at city hall for $25. To check availability, email Hare at harekimberlyjanice@gmail.com.

Each year, the breakfast is themed after a King quote. Hare said this year's theme, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?,'" made her reflect on her upbringing.

"My parents, my siblings, we helped each other," Hare said. "We educated each other. We supported each other. As an adult, I pass those values on to my children by being a positive leader in the community and a positive role model."

The Rev. Felicia LaBoy of First United Methodist Church in Elgin will be the keynote speaker. In addition to presentations from speakers, annual award winners will be announced during the breakfast.

Four people are up for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, which recognizes individuals from Elgin whose work reflects the teachings and life of King. Nominees are Marcus D. Banner, Shirley Bassett, Mansi Patel and Dan Rouse.

Twelve seniors from three high schools -- Larkin in Elgin, South Elgin and Elgin Academy -- will be awarded scholarships. The awards are given annually to students who have demonstrated an active interest and meaningful involvement in the areas of human rights, civil rights, social justice and/or world peace.

Hare said they usually give out two or three scholarships per year. The amount of the scholarships ranges from $500 to $1,000.

"This year, our contributors and sponsors really came through," Hare said.

The prayer breakfast is part of the Elgin Human Relations Commission's weekend of activities celebrating King.

The annual food drive, now in its 10th year, aims to collect 100,000 pounds of food for six area pantries. Canned goods and household items can be dropped off at the Gail Borden Public Library, Elgin police and fire stations, city hall, the Elgin YWCA and most local churches. While food donations are appreciated, cash donations are preferred.

Every dollar collected can purchase about eight pounds of food. Donations can be made at lf-forms.cityofelgin.net/Forms/MLK-Food-Drive.

The weekend celebration includes the Illinois premiere of the documentary "Invented Before You Were Born" from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Larkin High School auditorium. The film follows the story of white siblings Jonathan and Rachel Knight. They discover they are the descendants of a Kentucky slave owner who freed 65 enslaved people and gave them land, homes, tools and money to establish themselves as free Blacks in America.

Traci Ellis -- an author, Larkin High School graduate and former Elgin Area School District U-46 school board member -- is among the descendants of the freed people.

The free screening will be followed by a Q&A featuring filmmakers Jonathan Knight and Le Datta Grimes, as well as Ellis.