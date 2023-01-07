Carol Stream issues precautionary boil order for two condominium buildings

Carol Stream officials issued a precautionary boil order for residents of two buildings in the Legends of Carol Stream condominium complex Saturday.

The precautionary order was made because public works crews needed to shut down part of the water main due to an emergency break.

The two buildings on North Gary Avenue together have six street addresses.

One of the buildings has addresses of 784/786/788 N. Gary and faces Bluff Street, while the other has addresses of 794/796/798 N. Gary and faces Elk Trail.

Village officials emphasized such precautionary boil orders are meant to inform customers of an event that could cause the water system to be more susceptible to outside contamination, but not that the water actually has tested positive for contamination.

Affected residents are advised not to use tap water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking, or washing fruits and vegetables while the boil order remains in place. They should consume only tap water that has been boiled for five minutes for these activities, or use bottled water.

These customers may safely shower or bathe as long as no water is ingested.