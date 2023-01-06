Survey seeks input on next Glenbard West principal

Glenbard West Principal Peter Monaghan is retiring at the end of the school year. During his tenure, a school addition was built for science classrooms. Daily Herald file photo

The search is on for a new principal at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

Peter Monaghan will retire at the end of the school year.

Glenbard High School District 87 officials are asking parents and community members to fill out an online survey to help the search team find the ideal candidate. The survey is available until Jan. 13. One of the survey questions asks respondents to rate the importance of whether the new principal has experience as a classroom teacher, 10 years as an educator and a background working with a diverse student population, among other qualifications.

Monaghan became principal in 2013. He first came to Glenbard West in 1995 as an assistant dean. He previously taught English at Proviso East High School in Maywood.

The survey link is at bit.ly/3GIV6TJ.