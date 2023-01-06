One injured in Des Plaines shooting, three young men in custody

Three young men, including two minors, are being held in connection to a gang-related shooting that left one person injured Thursday night in Des Plaines, police announced Friday morning.

Police arrived at 11:09 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on the 2000 block of Pine Street on the village's south side. Officers soon located three young men running away and took them into custody.

Authorities say investigators recovered two guns they believe were used in the shooting.

The shooting victim, a 25-year-old Des Plaines man, was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive multiple gunshot wounds, police officials said in a release.

Two of the young men apprehended are 16 years old. One is from Des Plaines, and the other lives in Rosemont, police said. The third suspect is an 18-year-old Des Plaines resident.

Police say charges are pending, and the shooting remains under investigation.