'My house shook': Fire at Maine Township townhouse complex still under investigation

Investigators from several agencies were working Friday to determine what caused an apparent explosion and fire that tore through several townhouses the day before near Des Plaines.

Representatives from the Illinois fire marshal's office, the Cook County sheriff's office and local fire departments were at the scene of the blaze on the 9300 block of Noel Avenue. So were crews from Nicor and other utilities.

The massive fire left a giant hole in the middle of the building where one two-story unit once was. The units around that one were left blackened by smoke and flames.

One North Maine Township Fire Protection District firefighter was injured in the blaze, which was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday. The firefighter was treated for second-degree burns at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and released, Lt. David Hall said Friday.

Home surveillance video obtained by ABC 7 showed a large explosion that was strong enough to lift the roof off the brick building occurred moments before flames erupted from the structure.

A resident of a nearby townhouse building heard and felt the blast.

"My house shook," said Lynne, who declined to give her last name. At first she thought it might have been a bad crash on nearby Golf Road. Then she looked out a window and saw flames and black smoke.

"I was scared," she said. "It was just a horrible thing."

Lynne and many neighbors were ordered to leave their homes for their safety. She took shelter at a nearby medical building until Pace buses arrived to keep displaced residents warm.