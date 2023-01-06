Lake County property transfers for to Dec. 1-6, 2022

Antioch

$427,000; 1817 Tall Oaks Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by NVR Inc to Daniel J Kim

$360,000; 954 Timber Lake Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Leslie Nack to Sean Patrick Prior

$360,000; 336 Oakhill Court, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Mark H Klingler to Nico A Pagan

$360,000; 321 Hawthorn Lane, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Margaret J Scheibler to Khasherdene Batsaikhan

$242,500; 40318 N Lake Shore Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Patricia A Feld to Mark G Feld

$226,500; 22476 W Fairview Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Frank Indelli

$175,000; 455 Birchwood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Ruth Marie Oneill to Daisy Juarez

$150,000; 687 Main St., Antioch; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Anthony Olsen to Javier Garcia

Beach Park

$317,500; 13356 Victoria Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Gloria Isidora Alaniz to Armando Martinez

$280,000; 38102 N Lincoln Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Antelmo Jimenez to Henry Creekmore

$250,000; 10090 W Beach Road, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Adam Cruz to Ana Gabriela Fajardo

$190,000; 39606 N Warren Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Dragoslaw Tesla to Norma Casis

$182,500; 10550 W Eastwood Road, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jack M Leonard to Katina Wilson

$150,000; 1687 W Beach Road, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Ethan Deboer to Kristin Starkey

$150,000; 10076 W Wadsworth Road, Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by DBG Properties Llc to Yadira Hernandez

$118,000; 12590 W Chaney St., Beach Park; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Sean Lietsch to Maria Elena Martinez

Deerfield

$632,500; 848 Rosemary Terrace, Deerfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Universal Property Dev Llc to Matthew Kudlowitz

Fox Lake

$255,000; 139 Eagle Point Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Stephanie L Olsen to Gina M Geaslin

$185,000; 7209 Hastings Cir Unit 328, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Margaret Mary Mcmahon to Marlene Wolter

$152,500; 238 Fern Place, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kyle Haas to Guadalupe Facundo

$95,000; 42 Lippincott Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daryl E Tierney to Donald Hjortland

Grayslake

$439,000; 1418 Turks Cap Road, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rebecca Snydacker Antonoglu to Michael Kuehl

$413,000; 1673 Albany St., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Dana J Barnett

$385,000; 1124 Talbot Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by John A Sartoris to Ervin Domanski

$300,000; 210 Siwiha Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Rory J Garrity to Jeffrey W Paul

$265,000; 960 Harris Rd Unit 31, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Anthony Jurasz to Mustafa Rashid

$245,000; 357 Behm Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Yuri Mozolev to Stefania Enescu

$231,500; 1062 Ellsworth Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jorge S Trujillo to Dong Hwan Lee

$225,000; 537 Lincoln Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Lawrence W Kramer to Larry L Lewkowicz

$215,500; 474 Attenborough Way, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Patricia Brady to Jacob Llanas

$168,500; 10 N Lake St Unit 317, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Miodrag Zugic to Michael D Braden

$150,000; 18595 W Old Gages Lake Road, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Gages Lake Properties Llc to Alican Pekcan

$142,000; 33545 N Cherokee Court, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Belinda Houston to Julian Flores Albarran

$140,000; 618 Pierce Court, Grayslake; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Joseph D Todd to Diversity Homes Llc Series F

Gurnee

$490,000; 697 Strawberry Fields, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel Savovich to Dawnniesha Gilbert

$455,000; 17496 W Westwind Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Deborah L Nicoline to Bruno Zordan Diniz Neves

$400,000; 4338 New Haven Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Kevin Bueso to Christopher Ecker

$400,000; 1177 Hadley Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Joseph J Kircher to Nicholi Dixon

$280,000; 3604 Grandmore Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Stanley J Jamnik to Andriy Krytyuk

$260,000; 18300 W Lee Circle, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Michael Betancourt to Samantha M Brown

$107,500; 34414 N Bridle Lane, Gurnee; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Shine Prakash Sreerenganathan to James C White

Hainesville

$355,000; 223 E Littleton Trail, Hainesville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael Falbo to Michael Edwards

$172,500; 113 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by John R Layton to Zachary Temple

Hawthorn Woods

$590,000; 9 Hawthorn Grove Drive, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Marc Jacobs to Michael Jacobs

Highland Park

$712,500; 3137 Warbler Place, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Barry Herman Jacobs to Rachel Leibowitz

$601,000; 189 Whistler Rd Unit 107A, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Michael J Spezzano to Peter Lubin

$400,000; 677 Ridge Road, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by David Korshak to Julian Calderon

$375,000; 606 Burton Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Nicole C Chevalier to Kamil Musial

$245,000; 1888 Linden Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sergio Bicher to Wesley Caproon

$235,000; 1795 Lake Cook Rd Unit 204, Highland Park; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mitchel A Greenberg to Robert Damiani

Ingleside

$320,000; 310 Mastodon Drive, Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Wagner Soria to Simone Homann

$250,000; 26125 W Ingleside Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Rhoby Van Der Lip to David Verjinski

Island Lake

$310,000; 710 N Carriage Hill Road, Island Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Joseph L Sharp to Alicia Mirian Palma

Kildeer

$609,500; 23714 N Muirfield Drive, Kildeer; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Shailendra K Sinha

Lake Forest

$580,000; 40 W North Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Juli Hallas to Stephen T Turinsky

$475,000; 1515 Sage Court, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Virsco Homes Llc to Kiran Paruchuru

$359,000; 1230 N Western Ave Unit 107, Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Mildred Hall to Cardine Nokwe Nkumbe

$120,000; 158 N Western Ave., Lake Forest; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Grace 90 Llc to Christin Kaman

Lake Villa

$477,500; 560 Sagebrush Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Robert Stines to Courtney Fox

$407,500; 412 Red Cedar Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert D Williams to Mark G Schultz

$116,000; 44 Oak Lane Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Ted R Tracz to Glenn L Mccollum

$67,500; 23766 W Reindeer Trail, Lake Villa; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Bradley M Unger to Julian Juarez

Lake Zurich

$550,000; 216 Alpine Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Joseph J Steil to Christopher R Crecchio

$410,000; 165 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by NVR Inc to Samuel W Yoo

$245,000; 349 S Old Rand Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by William E Anderson Jr to Sean Carey

$135,000; 785 Oakwood Rd Unit S107, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Knollwood Plumbing Llc to Jayenvy Llc

$94,000; 23454 N Garden Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Holly Lane Development Llc to Michael Fournier

Lakemoor

$409,000; 32067 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Maria Giustino

$387,500; 32044 N Great Plaines Ave., Lakemoor; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by NVR Inc to Michael Kweyu

$282,000; 32311 Prairie View Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Cara Garland to Frank Klimala

$230,000; 28808 Bakers Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Elizabeth Garner to Paige Christine Stan

Libertyville

$645,000; 16161 W Buckley Road, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Justin Seyl to Jeffrey William Beck

$555,000; 672 Parkside Court, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Thomas Robert Chernesky to Anthony Guarino

$550,000; 1244 Oak Trail Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Patricia A Dewolf to Howard Thall

$469,000; 2243 Shannondale Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Paola Cook to Matthew J Kenning

$400,000; 143 Finstad Drive, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Keith S Meadors to Jennifer A Kastner

$375,000; 1969 Red Fox Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Ritz Dietz to Sylvie Tran

$270,500; 33111 N Hunt Club Road, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Lake County Sheriff to Capital Asset Investment Holdi

$185,000; 146 W Golf Rd Unit C, Libertyville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Linda C Cheng to Veronica V Andruszko

Lincolnshire

$616,000; 23 Portshire Drive, Lincolnshire; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Stanislaw Witczak to Christopher Lee

$540,000; 12 Dukes Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Patrick Mazza to Meredith Godfrey

Lindenhurst

$600,000; 3065 Falling Waters Blvd., Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by RP Dental Consortium Llc to MJK Real Estate Llc

$225,000; 2881 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Ahn Phuong Nguyen

$210,000; 2305 Glendale Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Wesley R Nader to Karma M Hertsberg

$175,000; 2416 E Grand Ave., Lindenhurst; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Smyth Diana to Ashley Tovar

Mundelein

$547,500; 609 N Lake St., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Cairo Family Lp to Cheryl L Swanson

$351,500; 2860 Kessler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Paul Alexander Berlinghof

$315,000; 197 Knightsbridge Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pamela Dowell to Tatsiana Raikevich

$270,000; 225 N Ridgemoor Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Edward A Maslanka to Ioan Stefan Blgiu

$252,500; 412 N Ridgemoor Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Raymond E Faulkner to Jesse Soto

$250,000; 118 Chandler Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Tonya A Wasicki to Mark A Christopher

$210,000; 409 Sw Garfield Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Julia Matthews to Jeff Fujiu

$209,500; 949 N Idlewild Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021-2 Llc to Charles Thompson

$145,500; 207 N Fairlawn Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Barbara A Fox to Alan Woodyard

North Chicago

$199,000; 2401 14th St., North Chicago; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Alanzo Keith Wooding to Marcos Ramirez Sierra

$180,000; 2500 Sherman Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Donovan F Sproul to Maria C Almaraz

$178,000; 1718 Grove Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Dimitris Lindsey to Ramiro Velazquez

$130,000; 1026 Jackson St., North Chicago; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Alfreda D Henry to Choya Andre Brown

Round Lake

$370,000; 181 W Arden Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Chad Cupal to Ernesto Lopez

$360,000; 139 Blue Heron Court, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Raul Romero Suarez to Maria Valenzuela

$300,000; 512 Beechwood Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Angelina Styrczula to Christopher Uhrik

$299,000; 34166 N Wineberry Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by William Wasson to Nathan Parcels

$270,000; 1450 S Bayport Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Michael Sushan to Estefani Cashmore

$225,000; 688 S Rosehall Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andrew Milecki to Wendy M Wells

$220,000; 647 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Fred S Michelau to Rommel Manlubatan

$212,000; 431 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Srinivas Raju Gottumukkala to Peter Kolarov

$207,500; 1503 W Remington Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Joel Cikowski to Steven Cohen

$189,000; 701 N Lakeview Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Lief B Soderstrom to Juan Pablo Rodriguez Arce

$185,000; 138 S Savannah Parkway, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Alejandro Serna Vidauri to Wsh Properties Llc

$175,000; 642 W Kristina Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Christopher J Suwanski to Esteaven D Balaquera Balaquera

Round Lake Beach

$200,000; 1425 Elm Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mary Lynn Garrett to Jose L Elisararras Jr

$188,000; 1223 Lotus Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Abigail L Pogvara to Irma Aguilera

$148,500; 1251 N Red Oak Cir Unit 4, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Wan Ling to Kimberly Anne Wasson

$100,000; 29 Glenwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by James W Bishop to Marie Hansen

Round Lake Heights

$240,000; 881 Black Cherry Lane, Round Lake Heights; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Wilmington Savings Fund Society to Luz Maria Tellez

Spring Grove

$700,000; 38276 N Dawn Circle, Spring Grove; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Valer Marchis to Ioan Mihu

$275,000; 37930 N Dewey St., Spring Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Nicholas Paul Anderson to Tawnya Diskin

Vernon Hills

$515,000; 283 Noble Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by William F White to Ke Pang

$435,000; 67 Monterey Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Joshua D Goodman to Samia Taj

$300,000; 1843 Lake Charles Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Riviera 20 Llc to Patricia Ilene Pierce

$200,000; 445 Kennedy Place, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mcdonnell Family LP to Yulia Lobanova

$166,000; 319 Farmingdale Cir Unit 1903, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Somporn Chiewtrakoon to Tax Paragon Inc

$153,000; 2 Crestview Ln Unit 11, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jhawar Properties Llc to Apurva Kulabkar

$150,000; 880 N Lakeside Dr Unit 3D, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Noreen A Hitzeman to Jinal Patel

$140,000; 221 E Townline Road, Vernon Hills; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Richport Property Llc to Village Of Vernon Hills

Volo

$633,000; 32800 N Us Highway 12, Volo; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Lucille K Molloy to James Seckelmann

$580,000; 31632 N Ellis Dr Unit 303 & 304, Volo; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by John E Fieramosca to Lakeland Elevator Corp

$320,000; 346 Brighton Court, Volo; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Mary Oconnor

Wauconda

$390,000; 543 Marina St Unit 543, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Daniel J Kayne to Kathleen Ann Blankenship

$222,500; 419 Foster Road, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Donald W Maheu to Cinthia M Cantarero Licona

$182,000; 238 Slocum Lake Road, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Ken Staples to Francisco Mascote Franco

$160,000; 225 Brett Cir Unit A, Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Julia K Fernandez to Robert Cotter

$90,000; 26980 N Morey St., Wauconda; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by David Gross to Gregory J Murphy

Waukegan

$300,000; 3006 W Lee Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Thomas Greene Iii to Victor Teliz

$295,000; 332 Douglas Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Scott Marr to Josiah Shiel

$255,000; 444 N Oakwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Ubaldo Rico to Noemi Aguilar

$252,000; 511 N Berwick Blvd., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Rosa M Torres to Rafael Renteria Rojas

$210,000; 4832 Crest Court, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Julie K Friend to Donald Moberly

$189,000; 723 N County St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by David O Shipley Jr to Jair Garcia

$177,000; 4519 W Quill Ln Unit 308-4519-A, Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Lori Smith to Sunil Chitra

$176,000; 800 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jose Gonzalez to Jorge David Castillo

$160,000; 2601 Sunset Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel Kenneth Byrd to Rosemary Diaz

$158,000; 708 Massena Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Martha Susana Robles Salcido to Maria Torres

$150,000; 1657 Rice St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by DBG Properties Llc to Carmelo Vazquez Donce

$142,000; 1022 Yeoman St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Clear Capital Core 2 Llc to Tracy Mcmurray

$128,000; 806 S Jackson St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by 806 S Jackson Llc to Roberto Toscano Gomez

$115,000; 29 S Dilger Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Marie Sampson to Antonio Sotelo Mendiola

$95,000; 206 S West St., Waukegan; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Sri Sivagnaniar to Cruz Garcia Jr

Zion

$325,000; 13960 W 90th St., Zion; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Thomas J Hartford to Garrett R Deieso

$276,000; 10089 W 17th St., Zion; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by David A Rankhorn to Daniel R Litewski

$229,500; 1301 Carmel Blvd., Zion; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Shecora Keys to Elizabeth Mendoza

$200,000; 1408 Butterfield Lane, Zion; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Tracie L Manning to Marc Kraimer Jr

$156,000; 1900 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Theresa Ann Dugger to William James Morgan Jr

$145,000; 14805 W Russell Road, Zion; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Daniel H Wynne to Edward E Maricle

$95,000; 4204 Gregory Drive, Zion; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Keith W Rummel to Shawn Patchett

