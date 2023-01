Kane County property transfers for Nov. 16 to Dec. 5, 2022

Algonquin

$400,000; 231 Winding Canyon Way, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Steve Carl Tiepel to Nat C Servino

$395,000; 1440 Gaslight Drive, Algonquin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Christopher S Hayes to Brett Nicholas Frangella

Aurora

$460,000; 2560 Middle Queensbury Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Daniel J Vetter to Michael H Beggs

$440,000; 315 Meadow Lakes Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel J Schutz to David Kadonsky

$405,000; 968 Station Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Brian D Harvey to Kaushik Pareek

$375,000; 1834 Thornapple Way, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Craig A Lano to Siyuan Wang

$370,000; 2386 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Derek J Fair to Jennifer Zavod

$362,000; 442 Plaza Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Rajagopal Jayaraman to Reshma Donthireddy

$342,000; 1741 Nancy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Pet Chhoung to Lakesha Gleeson

$335,000; 1130 Adobe Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Mitchell R Cohen to Joseph M Freehill

$315,000; 505 Cimarron Dr W, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by David J Zdenovec to Anthoni Kiran K Pagadala

$315,000; 2730 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jacob Kost Collins to Kameron Mcnicholas

$312,000; 2736 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Maureen Jefferson to Rex Paul Puthota

$309,000; 387 N Commerce St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Karen Lyon to Jane Jedidah

$300,000; 301 S Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Josiah Christopher Michael Webster to Andrew T Wegner

$297,000; 557 Ryegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Heather A Franks to Todd Bacon

$285,000; 210 S Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Faye Moss to Louis C Halper

$270,000; 164 S Randall Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Daniel I Valdes to Moises Gonzalez

$250,000; 441 South Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Mario Nunez to Kevin Lopez

$247,500; 461 Iowa Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Domingo Dominguez to Pedro M Malca Collas

$240,000; 1661 Bartson Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Steven N Hable to Gabriel Santiago

$225,000; 3333 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Nagaraj Kudire to Santanu Sarkar

$225,000; 165 S Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by James C Pauly to Karen M Pauly

$224,000; 3002 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Marcos Cantu to Saifuddin Ansari

$210,000; 1105 Village Center Pkwy Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Willie J Griffin Jr to Olaide T Adebisi

$202,500; 3069 Timber Hill Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Dream Big & Invest LLC to Herlinda Juarez

$195,000; 766 Crestwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Daniel F Jones Sr to Eloise Coon

$191,000; 714 Delius St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Eric Roeder to Nelson Huerta

$185,000; 441 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Del Toro Properties LLC to Liliana Chavez

$165,000; 544 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Shirley Ann Kelly to Jason M Underwood

$163,000; 1547 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Alfred G Martinez to Juan Luis Gomez

$150,000; 1366 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Artemio Torres to Evelyn Molgado

$85,000; 724 Columbia St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Vanessa Lechuga to Rodolfo Lechuga

$83,000; 1016 Betty Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Belen Aburto to Carolina Aburto

Batavia

$387,000; 1869 Wagner Road, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Yohanna Ethridge to Douglas Gengler

$298,000; 839 Skyline Drive, Batavia; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Tamara A Theall to Janet L Luckey

$286,000; 726 N Forest Ave., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Jodi Bingman to Andrew D Bednar

$250,000; 508 Houston St., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Nicholas G Piotrowski to Morgan J Moseley

$245,000; 747 Blaine St., Batavia; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Bruce W Bragg to Kelsey Angelini

Campton Hills

$724,500; 39W466 Norton Lake Drive, Campton Hills; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Shodeen Homes LLC to Blake M Jolivette

Carpentersville

$426,500; 4809 Cedarledge Court, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Shelley Hughley to Anton Chistruga

$270,000; 210 Orleans St., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Sheila I Benitez Alvarado to Quelin Danery Argueta Pens

$250,500; 459 Tulsa Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Jorge Pacheco to Andres Rodriguez Mandujano

$226,000; 2082 Orchard Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jessica Frischolz to Milica Zivak

$212,000; 345 Delaware St., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Lorena Renteria to Elia L Rivera

$203,500; 49 Golfview Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Facundo Perez to Brian Patrick Conroy

$190,000; 133 Austin Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by J Concepcion Maldonado to Soledad Bahena

$185,000; 1303 Brookdale Dr Unit 1303, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Andrew R Deal to Samantha M Brodie

$180,000; 24 Cardinal Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Daniel Martinez to Joel Serrano

East Dundee

$200,000; 408 Springcrest Road, East Dundee; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jill Harrington to Patrick Harrington

Elburn

$452,500; 1450 Souders Ave., Elburn; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Benjamin Jalove to Bryce S Renninger

$440,000; 957 Kindberg Court, Elburn; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Finney Homes LLC to Austin Niesel

Elgin

$534,000; 700 Betony Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Artem Sergyeyev

$500,000; 196 Atwell St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by David M Kruth to Dipen Delvadiya

$475,000; 205 Trumpet Vine Circle, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Andrew R Czarnota to Krzysztof Lech

$474,000; 3607 Waterscape Terrace, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Silverthorne Development Co to Ronald Paul Rogawski

$406,000; 270 Sonora Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jorge Gonzalez to Jaroslaw A Zaucha

$292,500; 207 S Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Rajko Micic to Jose L Maciel Facio

$290,000; 216 Goldenrod Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Sreedhar Sriramula to Jorge Rodriguez

$279,000; 525 Countryfield Lane, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Michael Irgang to Henry J Pelesh

$253,000; 250 S Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Juana Torres to Cesar Augusto Mayon Favero

$248,000; 689 Ford Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Gregory Laux to Dalia Medrano

$247,000; 717 Logan Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Rodolfo Contreras to Jerry Hernandez

$245,000; 182 Briarwood Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Dlana Miller to Miguel Vargas

$230,500; 307 S Clifton Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Grant Miner to Benjamin T Rosacker

$230,000; 670 Cooper Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Edward Gnatyuk to Juan A Carmona

$225,500; 119 Tennyson Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Greg Tyson to Reinvest Homes LLC

$205,000; 2054 Jeffrey Court, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Joseph A Godinsky to Michael Lewis

$200,000; 700 Grand Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Ricardo Galvan to Jose A Carranza

$200,000; 455 Stella St., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Tom Becker to Arthur Pauly

$196,000; 724 Hammond Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Armando Manuel Marquez Jr to Jorge R Santiago

$177,500; 915 Cedar Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Adan Galeana Betancurt to SBL Real Estate LLC Series 1

$160,000; 1010 Saxon Ct Unit C, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Nora K Clausen to Thomas D Fabin

$150,000; 1213 Oakdale Drive, Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Joseph F Kulak to South Westside Properties LLC

$92,000; 273 Hill Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to OCJB Properties LLC

$65,000; 1332 Dundee Ave., Elgin; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by FS-Sifi Development LLC to Javier Ramirez

Geneva

$425,000; 107 S Cambridge Drive, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Patrick T Aldridge to Scott W Ladendorf

$331,000; 233 Larsdotter Lane, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Bridget Brown to Martin Kleker

$325,000; 624 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by James D Skaar to Jeff Osborne

$325,000; 2235 Pepper Valley Drive, Geneva; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Gregory Jay Pacelli to John T Cain

Hampshire

$375,500; 522 Dawns End, Hampshire; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by NVR Inc to Staci L Clary

Maple Park

$148,000; 6N686 Mcgough Road, Maple Park; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Bank Of America to Christopher Wiehle

Montgomery

$236,000; 107 Catherine Lane, Montgomery; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Mark Karl Stallman to Cindy Rodriguez

$155,000; 215 S River St., Montgomery; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Janet Tripp to Andrew Bauer

North Aurora

$493,000; 874 Stratford Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Ryan P Kelly to Sean Mcelmeel

$400,000; 271 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to William H Scofield

$399,000; 1535 Stevens Court, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Alice Ann Destefano to Raymond Keller

$307,500; 114 Juniper Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Brian L Smolinski to Jose Juan Campos

$300,000; 27 Oak Creek Court, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Jeffrey S Richardson to Matthew Barr

$285,000; 611 Birchwood Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Kathryn G Monk to Luis Botello

$269,000; 5 Candlewick Court, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vicki E Stone to Jerry Wilder

$160,000; 808 E Victoria Circle, North Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Cynthia Ledlow to Jose Rogelio Bermudez

Pingree Grove

$340,000; 1165 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Rosemarie D Macaione

$310,000; 2360 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Cassandra Lee Linkowich

$295,000; 2364 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Dr Horton Inc Midwest to Maria A Akins Johnson

$260,000; 2397 Alison Ave., Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Jamshed Yusupov to Mogtba Makki Mashi

$250,000; 900 Galway Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Christine E Wetzel to Bradley O Usky

$242,000; 2442 Aurora Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Tirso De Jesus Castro Rodriguez to Ayshia Thomas

Sleepy Hollow

$485,000; 904 Saratoga Parkway, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Pawel Jankowski to Craig L Cardowa

$250,000; 608 Fawn Court, Sleepy Hollow; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Cynthia S Moore to Birch Homes LLC

South Elgin

$275,000; 950 Greenfield Ave., South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Nicholas Mascarella to Luis M Martinez Arellano

$253,000; 47 Melrose Court, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Samantha Sanfilippo to Diem Nguyen

$244,500; 217 Nicole Dr Unit E, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Michelle Verner to Steven T Le

$240,000; 95 Ione Dr Unit B, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Highland Real Estate LLC to Daniel J Seelye

$215,000; 917 Kane St., South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Peter Blenner to Kendall Keller

$175,000; 401 S Collins St Unit A, South Elgin; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Anastasia Toufexis to Traci Taylor

St. Charles

$725,000; 980 Reserve Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Rocco F Ottolino

$469,000; 43W370 Gopher Court, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by William Schroeder to Olha Kolomiyets

$370,000; 210 S 10th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Jeremy W Hass to John Thomas

$350,000; 526 Post Road, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Phyllis A Short to Jeremy A Hass

$315,000; 557 Pheasant Trail, St, Charles; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Lois Bardenheier to Thomas R Ryder

$299,000; 501 S 12th Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Borodaj Realty Inc to Dylan Thurston

$285,000; 6N295 Whitmore Cir Unit B, St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Suzanne Fairbank to Thomas J Calandra

$285,000; 1237 Edwards Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Roger E Krefting to Anna Kendall

$275,000; 741 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Marina Palmisano to Jeff Bragg

$70,000; 6N760 Goodrich Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Nabor Carrillo

Sugar Grove

$510,000; 1024 Oak St., Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by John W Feltes to Saverio Lucente

$491,000; 766 Brighton Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Carolyn M Kennedy to Luis Torres

$446,000; 1337 Jones Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by NVR Inc to Marissa Osorio

$350,000; 730 Boyce Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Huntington National Bank to Hyder Syed

$330,000; 700 Manor Hill Place, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Ronald M Hem to Sharon Taylor

$330,000; 43W495 Scott Road, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Scot A Speck to Michael J Tigges

$275,000; 350 Normandie Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Gregory A Bradley to Traci Fernandez

$224,000; 343 Capitol Dr Unit A, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Andrew Wojda to Terry F Grant

$147,000; 208 Maple St Unit D, Sugar Grove; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Darryl M Locasto to Joseph P Starr

West Dundee

$482,500; 17N640 Hidden Hills Trail, West Dundee; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Ireneusz Kalita to John Persino

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.