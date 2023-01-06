'He's not dangerous': Police release recordings of murdered wife's previous 911 calls

A series of 911 calls was released Friday focusing on disputes between Andre Kisliak and his wife Vera. On Nov. 30, Andrei murdered his wife, his mother and his daughters Vivian Kisliak, left, and Amilia, in their Buffalo Grove home. Courtesy of Natasha Kuzmenko

A series of 911 calls made by Vera and Andrei Kisliak were released Friday, shedding additional light on how problems in their estranged marriage escalated in the months leading up to Andrei's murdering his wife, mother and two young daughters in their Buffalo Grove home.

In a Sept. 10 call to police, Vera Kisliak complained that Andrei Kisliak was in their house after a court order forbade him from being there.

"He cannot be in the house. He's sleeping like nothing's happened," Vera Kisliak told the dispatcher, according to a recording released Friday by police.

When the dispatcher asked her about whether there were weapons in the house, Vera Kisliak said Andrei Kisliak owned a gun but she did not know if he had it at the time.

When asked if her husband was dangerous, Vera Kisliak said, "He's not dangerous."

It was one of seven calls police published regarding what went on between the Kisliaks before Andrei murdered his family and killed himself in their Acacia Terrace home.

Police conducting a well-being check Nov. 30 found the bodies of Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera Kisliak, 36, his mother Lilia Kisliak, 67, and daughters Amilia, 4, and Vivian, 7. All five suffered fatal "sharp force" injuries, authorities said.

There were 14 calls for problems at the house, dating back to 2002. In 2011, Vera Kisliak, then engaged to Andrei, reported that he had grabbed her by the neck and slapped her in the face while pushing her out of the house.

More recent calls focused on Andrei Kisliak violating an order of protection and other concerns:

• On Sept. 6, Vera Kisliak called police to report her car was missing. She said she had seen Andrei walking around the car on the driveway the night before and that he still had a key to the car.

• On Sept. 10, Vera Kisliak called to say she found Andrei sleeping in the house.

• On Sept. 11, Andrei Kisliak called to report that a friend of Vera's was sleeping in his daughters' bedroom. He told the dispatcher that, according to a court order during their pending divorce, no visitors were allowed.

• On Sept. 30, Vera Kisliak called saying, "I have a situation," in that Andrei was in the house, complaining he did not feel well and was unable physically to leave. An ambulance was dispatched. The dispatcher asked Vera if she wanted the dispatcher to stay on the line until authorities arrived, but she declined.

• On Sept. 30, Andrei Kisliak called police twice to make arrangements to be escorted while he went to the house to obtain his wallet and other personal belongings.

• On Oct. 21, Andrei Kisliak called police about seeing somebody at the house. He said he saw it on a feed from a Ring doorbell.