 

Fire at Maine Township townhouse complex still under investigation

  • Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Noel Avenue in Maine Township Thursday.

Updated 1/6/2023 10:31 AM

Investigators from several agencies were meeting Friday morning to discuss the possible cause of a fire that tore through several townhouses the day before near Des Plaines.

One North Maine Township Fire Protection District firefighter was injured in the blaze, which was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday on the 9300 block of Noel Avenue.

 

The firefighter was treated for second-degree burns at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and released, Lt. David Hall said Friday.

The blaze started in one unit and spread to three others.

Home surveillance video obtained by ABC 7 showed a large explosion that was strong enough to lift the roof off the two-story brick building occurred moments before flames erupted from the structure.

Pace sent buses to keep displaced residents warm until everyone had somewhere safer to go, ABC 7 reported.

