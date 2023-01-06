DuPage County property transfers for Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, 2022
Addison
$750,000; 675 N Swift Road, Addison; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Flexvolution LLC to AR1 Properties LLC
$642,500; 631 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mairah Mahvish Chaudhry
$262,000; 612 W Moreland Ave., Addison; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Juan Mondragon to Catherine Marie Meyer
$260,000; 202 E Maple Court, Addison; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Anthony J Demetrio to Renata K Wojciechowska
$130,000; 953 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 201B, Addison; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Mauro Rodriguez to Flamur Doci
Aurora
$460,000; 2560 Middle Queensbury Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Daniel J Vetter to Michael H Beggs
$440,000; 315 Meadow Lakes Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel J Schutz to David Kadonsky
$405,000; 968 Station Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Brian D Harvey to Kaushik Pareek
$375,000; 1834 Thornapple Way, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Craig A Lano to Siyuan Wang
$370,000; 2386 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Derek J Fair to Jennifer Zavod
$362,000; 442 Plaza Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Rajagopal Jayaraman to Reshma Donthireddy
$342,000; 1741 Nancy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Pet Chhoung to Lakesha Gleeson
$335,000; 1130 Adobe Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Mitchell R Cohen to Joseph M Freehill
$315,000; 505 Cimarron Dr W, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by David J Zdenovec to Anthoni Kiran K Pagadala
$315,000; 2730 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jacob Kost Collins to Kameron Mcnicholas
$312,000; 2736 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Maureen Jefferson to Rex Paul Puthota
$309,000; 387 N Commerce St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Karen Lyon to Jane Jedidah
$300,000; 301 S Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Josiah Christopher Michael Webster to Andrew T Wegner
$297,000; 557 Ryegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Heather A Franks to Todd Bacon
$285,000; 210 S Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Faye Moss to Louis C Halper
$270,000; 164 S Randall Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Daniel I Valdes to Moises Gonzalez
$250,000; 441 South Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Mario Nunez to Kevin Lopez
$247,500; 461 Iowa Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Domingo Dominguez to Pedro M Malca Collas
$240,000; 1661 Bartson Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Steven N Hable to Gabriel Santiago
$225,000; 3333 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Nagaraj Kudire to Santanu Sarkar
$225,000; 165 S Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by James C Pauly to Karen M Pauly
$224,000; 3002 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Marcos Cantu to Saifuddin Ansari
$210,000; 1105 Village Center Pkwy Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Willie J Griffin Jr to Olaide T Adebisi
$202,500; 3069 Timber Hill Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Dream Big & Invest LLC to Herlinda Juarez
$195,000; 766 Crestwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Daniel F Jones Sr to Eloise Coon
$191,000; 714 Delius St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Eric Roeder to Nelson Huerta
$185,000; 441 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Del Toro Properties LLC to Liliana Chavez
$165,000; 544 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Shirley Ann Kelly to Jason M Underwood
$163,000; 1547 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Alfred G Martinez to Juan Luis Gomez
$150,000; 1366 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Artemio Torres to Evelyn Molgado
$85,000; 724 Columbia St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Vanessa Lechuga to Rodolfo Lechuga
$83,000; 1016 Betty Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Belen Aburto to Carolina Aburto
Bensenville
$310,000; 968 W Irving Park Rd Unit 2, Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Giuseppe La Marca to Jaime Lee San Andres Perez
$123,500; 1043 S York Rd Unit 607, Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Aneta E Walczak to Aleksei Afanasov
Bloomingdale
$198,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 411, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Rose C Hanzel to Joshua Lee Emory
$172,500; 209 Glengarry Dr Unit 203, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Katherine Vokac to Barry Koller
Bolingbrook
$333,500; 505 Whitehall Way, Bolingbrook; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Timothy G Gorecki to Michael Unger
Carol Stream
$310,000; 1071 Ridgefield Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Matthew D Behnke to Ernesto Paguntalan
$260,000; 283 Thunderbird Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Anthony Laethem to Niang K Suang
$135,000; 591 Arrowhead Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Laurie L Marshall to Kevin Marshall
Clarendon Hills
$245,000; 434 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 206, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Douglas A Sperlak to Lesley R Cyrier
$140,000; 530 Chase Dr Unit 14, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Nada Popadic to Djurdjija Kuljic
Darien
$650,000; 836 67th St., Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael Holland to Jimmy J Li
$650,000; 1901 Manning Road, Darien; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Scott A Soderstrom to Jonathan Hackney
$615,000; 8114 Sawmill Creek Drive, Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Thomas Mcauliffe to Saed Khattab
$430,000; 921 Belair Drive, Darien; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Abdul Khan to Lauren Ellis
$410,000; 3252 Ailsworth Court, Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert E Cassidy to Amber Foy
$255,000; 7734 Linden Ave., Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert M Batista to Roel Alvarez
Downers Grove
$475,000; 4023 Cumnor Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Timothy Carter to Matthew Mcfarland
$465,000; 6950 Springside Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by James D Lane to Sean Ruane
$452,000; 7001 Penner Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert E Baxter to Paul David Jones
$428,000; 62 Tower Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by David Merton Shotola to Jeffrey Gabrielson
$130,000; 2427 Ogden Ave Unit 12, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Juliana Foreman to Olga Kosheleva
$125,000; 2200 Arbor Cir Unit 1, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Cynthia T Provencher to Fieldview LLC
Elmhurst
$740,000; 861 S Linden Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Peter A Yarusso to Meghan Hickey
$415,000; 598 W Armitage Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Adam J Godinez to Anthony Fontela Jr
$410,000; 3N525 Crown Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Abraham Varkey to Mohmad Sttahji
$75,500; 255 S West Ave Unit 111, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Thomas Rexing to Jennifer C Alfred
Glen Ellyn
$550,000; 22W785 Red Oak Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael A Mcmahon to Preston Tillstrom
$340,500; 22W371 Birchwood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Arben Mullaj to Kevin Phillips
Glendale Heights
$307,000; 105 E Drummond Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Uriel Serrano to Alfonso J Ramirez Jr
$205,000; 1504 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Valerie Hope Riggs to Mujahid Ali
$133,000; 1118 Cedar St Unit 3A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Marco A Curiel to Lisset Gamino
$120,500; 181 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 102, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sharda Chaudhari to Jayanti J Hirpara
Hanover Park
$262,500; 4265 Woodlake Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert Eugene Morris Jr to Austin Edward Kasper
$210,000; 5750 Bavarian Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Pablo Ayala to Andrew Mirante
$190,000; 2351 Leeward Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Joseph Dj Adamson Jr to William Cuny
$160,000; 5567 Court G, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Jennifer Monterroso to Mukundlal Jayswal
Itasca
$695,000; 798 Willow Court, Itasca; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Volodymyr Deka to Slobodan Brakovic
$280,000; 411 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Libor Vanc to Zdzislaw Prawica
$250,000; 100 W George St., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Bruno & Lillian Moretti Family to Christopher Finucane
$230,000; 321 W Bloomingdale Road, Itasca; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Susan Grant to Mackenzie Harrison
Lisle
$320,000; 4400 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Joann J Volpe to Ervis Ballia
$155,000; 1440 Maple Ave Unit 4B, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Tax & Accounting Solutions Inc to American Telugu Assn
$150,000; 6010 Oakwood Dr Unit 3D, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Natalie Jo Mullen to Lejla Gvozden
Lombard
$537,000; 1600 S Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sheila D Behn Estate to Shrook M Khattab
$415,000; 517 N Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Nathan C Kolar to Gina M Mcmullin
$380,000; 534 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Analee U Acedera to John Navarro
$361,000; 415 S Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Uven Properties LLC to Rosemarie F Diamond
$350,000; 818 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Hamid Shariff to Elvin G Torres
$255,000; 51 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Jacquelyn Lamanna to Syed H Quadri
$219,500; 855 E 22nd St Unit 108, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Brenda L Nielsen to Pei Zhao
$156,500; 33 N Main St Unit 2L, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mujeeb A Syed to Talha Hameed
Naperville
$775,000; 3132 Kingbird Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Murtuza Abbas Vaid to Shantanu Ray
$750,000; 3403 Goldfinch Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Benjamyn Eric Marks to Rishabh Tayal
$739,000; 1419 Kallien Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Nadir Siddiqui
$735,000; 912 Turnbridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Richard Albert Maas to Kerrie Black
$720,000; 619 S Julian St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Omar De La Hoya to Naval Rajpurkar
$719,000; 1264 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ravi Shukla
$650,000; 1628 Ambleside Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Lance Andrew Kelly to Rodrigo Vinicius Escobar Nunes
$644,000; 304 N Fremont St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Kandice K Henning to Amy Surampudi
$626,000; 1268 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Pingli Zhong
$605,000; 2241 Trillium Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Rick Yeh to Wael Harazin
$599,000; 2230 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to David S Cho
$590,000; 613 Chippewa Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Huayu Li to Juan C Guerrero
$547,000; 909 Potomac Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by John M Fox to Brandt B Smith
$529,000; 2232 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nicole Kacirek
$505,000; 750 Sunset Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Nathan Stillwell to Scott Krema
$500,000; 27W321 79th St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jeanne P Ripsky to Peter Berg
$442,000; 1433 N Charles Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andrew M Eck to Yifeng Mao
$440,000; 1235 Windemere Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Frank A Lagrassa to Karthik Venugopal Menon
$433,000; 917 Darius Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by David Nichols to Franco Imbriaco Valente
$425,000; 1236 Atlas Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mary Patricia Coon to D J K Custom Homes Inc
$422,500; 1322 Wilshire Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sunil D Lakhiani to Alexander Hoffman
$420,000; 581 Windham Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Tushar Makwana to Anant Gupta
$350,000; 11S601 Walter Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by John C Wallin to Leanne Lyons
$320,000; 3240 Cool Springs Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Modupe Odusanya to Muralidhar Kidambi
$297,000; 2809 Cantore Road, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Komel Safdar to Haneesh Lakkamsani
$280,000; 1356 Stonegate Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Estelle Wroble to Saul Melchor Martinez
$273,000; 1269 Rhodes Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jon Kalscheur to Jacob Galvan
$270,000; 1909 Wisteria Ct Unit 1, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Syed Saahir Shahab Ahmed to Ryan Jump
$250,000; 1384 Queensgreen Cir Unit 603, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Ann Flanagan to Christine R Ryan
$236,000; 2932 Bartlett Ct Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vikram K Rawat to Nimit A Zaveri
$172,500; 10S160 Ramm Dr Unit D, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by E Z Tech Co to Jason Wojdyla
Oakbrook Terrace
$280,000; 17W520 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Wayne A Maurer to Nhu Trinh
Roselle
$450,000; 661 E Foster Ave., Roselle; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andre J Quattrochi to Rafael Delgado
$291,000; 1517 Chatfield Court, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mohammad A Khan to Jennett Gomolplitinant
Villa Park
$229,000; 17W747 Lowell Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Shadi Duwederi to John M Breshnan III
Warrenville
$408,000; 29W045 Oak Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Martin P Dougherty to Bryan S Campbell
$388,000; 29W692 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to William D Fugger
West Chicago
$375,000; 1145 Marcella Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Darshana Patel to Parda Utaev
$280,000; 2N121 Prince Crossing Road, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by GWR Enterprises Inc to Wheaton Acadmey
$160,000; 1105 Allen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Anthony Koziol to Gustavo Perez
Westmont
$245,000; 1540 Apple Grove Lane, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mohammad Jawad Ali to Anton Sushchev
Wheaton
$577,000; 408 Lyon Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jeffrey J Atwood to Mark Roskuszka
$413,000; 1115 Santa Rosa Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Eric W Barton to Timothy D Piper
$271,000; 520 S Beverly St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel E Joyner Miller to Dorothy Douglas
$212,000; 1675 Monticello Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael F Mores to Craig M Pettigrew
Willowbrook
$137,000; 16W477 Mockingbird Ln Unit 205, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Michael J Kozma to Vainoras Vinksna
Winfield
$622,500; 1S147 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William Michael Earley
$610,000; 1S560 Verdun Drive, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Shirley J Daly to Joseph Stekala
$574,500; 1S131 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Henry E Dunlap
$523,500; 1S155 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Helen Larios
Wood Dale
$360,000; 271 S Cedar Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Agape Baxevanakis to Usman Ali Ahmed
$300,000; 468 N Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Eliane M Wollemberg to Adem Duliman
Woodridge
$415,000; 6704 Wainwright Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Kerry M Souffant to Angelico San Juan
$368,500; 2366 Vista Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Kenneth S Grison to Curtis Gantz
$348,000; 4 Halsey Court, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Brandon Moser to Carol A Hill
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.