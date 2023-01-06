DuPage County property transfers for Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, 2022

Addison

$750,000; 675 N Swift Road, Addison; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Flexvolution LLC to AR1 Properties LLC

$642,500; 631 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Mairah Mahvish Chaudhry

$262,000; 612 W Moreland Ave., Addison; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Juan Mondragon to Catherine Marie Meyer

$260,000; 202 E Maple Court, Addison; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Anthony J Demetrio to Renata K Wojciechowska

$130,000; 953 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 201B, Addison; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Mauro Rodriguez to Flamur Doci

Aurora

$460,000; 2560 Middle Queensbury Court, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Daniel J Vetter to Michael H Beggs

$440,000; 315 Meadow Lakes Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel J Schutz to David Kadonsky

$405,000; 968 Station Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Brian D Harvey to Kaushik Pareek

$375,000; 1834 Thornapple Way, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Craig A Lano to Siyuan Wang

$370,000; 2386 W Downer Place, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Derek J Fair to Jennifer Zavod

$362,000; 442 Plaza Place, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Rajagopal Jayaraman to Reshma Donthireddy

$342,000; 1741 Nancy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Pet Chhoung to Lakesha Gleeson

$335,000; 1130 Adobe Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Mitchell R Cohen to Joseph M Freehill

$315,000; 505 Cimarron Dr W, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by David J Zdenovec to Anthoni Kiran K Pagadala

$315,000; 2730 Dorothy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jacob Kost Collins to Kameron Mcnicholas

$312,000; 2736 Borkshire Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Maureen Jefferson to Rex Paul Puthota

$309,000; 387 N Commerce St., Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Karen Lyon to Jane Jedidah

$300,000; 301 S Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Josiah Christopher Michael Webster to Andrew T Wegner

$297,000; 557 Ryegrass Trail, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Heather A Franks to Todd Bacon

$285,000; 210 S Rosedale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Faye Moss to Louis C Halper

$270,000; 164 S Randall Road, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Daniel I Valdes to Moises Gonzalez

$250,000; 441 South Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Mario Nunez to Kevin Lopez

$247,500; 461 Iowa Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Domingo Dominguez to Pedro M Malca Collas

$240,000; 1661 Bartson Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Steven N Hable to Gabriel Santiago

$225,000; 3333 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Nagaraj Kudire to Santanu Sarkar

$225,000; 165 S Edgelawn Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by James C Pauly to Karen M Pauly

$224,000; 3002 Waters Edge Circle, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Marcos Cantu to Saifuddin Ansari

$210,000; 1105 Village Center Pkwy Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Willie J Griffin Jr to Olaide T Adebisi

$202,500; 3069 Timber Hill Lane, Aurora; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Dream Big & Invest LLC to Herlinda Juarez

$195,000; 766 Crestwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Daniel F Jones Sr to Eloise Coon

$191,000; 714 Delius St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Eric Roeder to Nelson Huerta

$185,000; 441 Bangs St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 22, 2022, by Del Toro Properties LLC to Liliana Chavez

$165,000; 544 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Shirley Ann Kelly to Jason M Underwood

$163,000; 1547 Solfisburg Ave., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Alfred G Martinez to Juan Luis Gomez

$150,000; 1366 N Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Artemio Torres to Evelyn Molgado

$85,000; 724 Columbia St., Aurora; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Vanessa Lechuga to Rodolfo Lechuga

$83,000; 1016 Betty Lane, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Belen Aburto to Carolina Aburto

Bensenville

$310,000; 968 W Irving Park Rd Unit 2, Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Giuseppe La Marca to Jaime Lee San Andres Perez

$123,500; 1043 S York Rd Unit 607, Bensenville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Aneta E Walczak to Aleksei Afanasov

Bloomingdale

$198,000; 1 Bloomingdale Pl Unit 411, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Rose C Hanzel to Joshua Lee Emory

$172,500; 209 Glengarry Dr Unit 203, Bloomingdale; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Katherine Vokac to Barry Koller

Bolingbrook

$333,500; 505 Whitehall Way, Bolingbrook; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Timothy G Gorecki to Michael Unger

Carol Stream

$310,000; 1071 Ridgefield Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Matthew D Behnke to Ernesto Paguntalan

$260,000; 283 Thunderbird Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Anthony Laethem to Niang K Suang

$135,000; 591 Arrowhead Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Laurie L Marshall to Kevin Marshall

Clarendon Hills

$245,000; 434 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 206, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Douglas A Sperlak to Lesley R Cyrier

$140,000; 530 Chase Dr Unit 14, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Nada Popadic to Djurdjija Kuljic

Darien

$650,000; 836 67th St., Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael Holland to Jimmy J Li

$650,000; 1901 Manning Road, Darien; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Scott A Soderstrom to Jonathan Hackney

$615,000; 8114 Sawmill Creek Drive, Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Thomas Mcauliffe to Saed Khattab

$430,000; 921 Belair Drive, Darien; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Abdul Khan to Lauren Ellis

$410,000; 3252 Ailsworth Court, Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert E Cassidy to Amber Foy

$255,000; 7734 Linden Ave., Darien; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert M Batista to Roel Alvarez

Downers Grove

$475,000; 4023 Cumnor Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Timothy Carter to Matthew Mcfarland

$465,000; 6950 Springside Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by James D Lane to Sean Ruane

$452,000; 7001 Penner Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert E Baxter to Paul David Jones

$428,000; 62 Tower Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by David Merton Shotola to Jeffrey Gabrielson

$130,000; 2427 Ogden Ave Unit 12, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Juliana Foreman to Olga Kosheleva

$125,000; 2200 Arbor Cir Unit 1, Downers Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Cynthia T Provencher to Fieldview LLC

Elmhurst

$740,000; 861 S Linden Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Peter A Yarusso to Meghan Hickey

$415,000; 598 W Armitage Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Adam J Godinez to Anthony Fontela Jr

$410,000; 3N525 Crown Road, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Abraham Varkey to Mohmad Sttahji

$75,500; 255 S West Ave Unit 111, Elmhurst; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Thomas Rexing to Jennifer C Alfred

Glen Ellyn

$550,000; 22W785 Red Oak Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael A Mcmahon to Preston Tillstrom

$340,500; 22W371 Birchwood Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Arben Mullaj to Kevin Phillips

Glendale Heights

$307,000; 105 E Drummond Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Uriel Serrano to Alfonso J Ramirez Jr

$205,000; 1504 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Valerie Hope Riggs to Mujahid Ali

$133,000; 1118 Cedar St Unit 3A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Marco A Curiel to Lisset Gamino

$120,500; 181 N Waters Edge Dr Unit 102, Glendale Heights; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sharda Chaudhari to Jayanti J Hirpara

Hanover Park

$262,500; 4265 Woodlake Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Robert Eugene Morris Jr to Austin Edward Kasper

$210,000; 5750 Bavarian Ct Unit C, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Pablo Ayala to Andrew Mirante

$190,000; 2351 Leeward Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Joseph Dj Adamson Jr to William Cuny

$160,000; 5567 Court G, Hanover Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Jennifer Monterroso to Mukundlal Jayswal

Itasca

$695,000; 798 Willow Court, Itasca; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Volodymyr Deka to Slobodan Brakovic

$280,000; 411 Emmerson Ave., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Libor Vanc to Zdzislaw Prawica

$250,000; 100 W George St., Itasca; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Bruno & Lillian Moretti Family to Christopher Finucane

$230,000; 321 W Bloomingdale Road, Itasca; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Susan Grant to Mackenzie Harrison

Lisle

$320,000; 4400 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Joann J Volpe to Ervis Ballia

$155,000; 1440 Maple Ave Unit 4B, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Tax & Accounting Solutions Inc to American Telugu Assn

$150,000; 6010 Oakwood Dr Unit 3D, Lisle; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Natalie Jo Mullen to Lejla Gvozden

Lombard

$537,000; 1600 S Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sheila D Behn Estate to Shrook M Khattab

$415,000; 517 N Garfield St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Nathan C Kolar to Gina M Mcmullin

$380,000; 534 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Analee U Acedera to John Navarro

$361,000; 415 S Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Uven Properties LLC to Rosemarie F Diamond

$350,000; 818 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Hamid Shariff to Elvin G Torres

$255,000; 51 Oakton Drive, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Jacquelyn Lamanna to Syed H Quadri

$219,500; 855 E 22nd St Unit 108, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Brenda L Nielsen to Pei Zhao

$156,500; 33 N Main St Unit 2L, Lombard; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mujeeb A Syed to Talha Hameed

Naperville

$775,000; 3132 Kingbird Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Murtuza Abbas Vaid to Shantanu Ray

$750,000; 3403 Goldfinch Drive, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by Benjamyn Eric Marks to Rishabh Tayal

$739,000; 1419 Kallien Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Redfinnow Borrower LLC to Nadir Siddiqui

$735,000; 912 Turnbridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Richard Albert Maas to Kerrie Black

$720,000; 619 S Julian St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Omar De La Hoya to Naval Rajpurkar

$719,000; 1264 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Ravi Shukla

$650,000; 1628 Ambleside Circle, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Lance Andrew Kelly to Rodrigo Vinicius Escobar Nunes

$644,000; 304 N Fremont St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Kandice K Henning to Amy Surampudi

$626,000; 1268 Snapper Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Pingli Zhong

$605,000; 2241 Trillium Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Rick Yeh to Wael Harazin

$599,000; 2230 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to David S Cho

$590,000; 613 Chippewa Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Huayu Li to Juan C Guerrero

$547,000; 909 Potomac Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by John M Fox to Brandt B Smith

$529,000; 2232 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Nicole Kacirek

$505,000; 750 Sunset Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Nathan Stillwell to Scott Krema

$500,000; 27W321 79th St., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Jeanne P Ripsky to Peter Berg

$442,000; 1433 N Charles Ave., Naperville; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andrew M Eck to Yifeng Mao

$440,000; 1235 Windemere Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Frank A Lagrassa to Karthik Venugopal Menon

$433,000; 917 Darius Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by David Nichols to Franco Imbriaco Valente

$425,000; 1236 Atlas Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Mary Patricia Coon to D J K Custom Homes Inc

$422,500; 1322 Wilshire Drive, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Sunil D Lakhiani to Alexander Hoffman

$420,000; 581 Windham Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Tushar Makwana to Anant Gupta

$350,000; 11S601 Walter Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by John C Wallin to Leanne Lyons

$320,000; 3240 Cool Springs Court, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 30, 2022, by Modupe Odusanya to Muralidhar Kidambi

$297,000; 2809 Cantore Road, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 28, 2022, by Komel Safdar to Haneesh Lakkamsani

$280,000; 1356 Stonegate Road, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Estelle Wroble to Saul Melchor Martinez

$273,000; 1269 Rhodes Lane, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jon Kalscheur to Jacob Galvan

$270,000; 1909 Wisteria Ct Unit 1, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Syed Saahir Shahab Ahmed to Ryan Jump

$250,000; 1384 Queensgreen Cir Unit 603, Naperville; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Ann Flanagan to Christine R Ryan

$236,000; 2932 Bartlett Ct Unit 103, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 23, 2022, by Vikram K Rawat to Nimit A Zaveri

$172,500; 10S160 Ramm Dr Unit D, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 29, 2022, by E Z Tech Co to Jason Wojdyla

Oakbrook Terrace

$280,000; 17W520 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Wayne A Maurer to Nhu Trinh

Roselle

$450,000; 661 E Foster Ave., Roselle; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andre J Quattrochi to Rafael Delgado

$291,000; 1517 Chatfield Court, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mohammad A Khan to Jennett Gomolplitinant

Villa Park

$229,000; 17W747 Lowell Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Shadi Duwederi to John M Breshnan III

Warrenville

$408,000; 29W045 Oak Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Martin P Dougherty to Bryan S Campbell

$388,000; 29W692 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to William D Fugger

West Chicago

$375,000; 1145 Marcella Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Darshana Patel to Parda Utaev

$280,000; 2N121 Prince Crossing Road, West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by GWR Enterprises Inc to Wheaton Acadmey

$160,000; 1105 Allen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Anthony Koziol to Gustavo Perez

Westmont

$245,000; 1540 Apple Grove Lane, Westmont; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mohammad Jawad Ali to Anton Sushchev

Wheaton

$577,000; 408 Lyon Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Jeffrey J Atwood to Mark Roskuszka

$413,000; 1115 Santa Rosa Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Eric W Barton to Timothy D Piper

$271,000; 520 S Beverly St., Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Daniel E Joyner Miller to Dorothy Douglas

$212,000; 1675 Monticello Ct Unit D, Wheaton; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Michael F Mores to Craig M Pettigrew

Willowbrook

$137,000; 16W477 Mockingbird Ln Unit 205, Willowbrook; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Michael J Kozma to Vainoras Vinksna

Winfield

$622,500; 1S147 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to William Michael Earley

$610,000; 1S560 Verdun Drive, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Shirley J Daly to Joseph Stekala

$574,500; 1S131 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Henry E Dunlap

$523,500; 1S155 Gardener Way, Winfield; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Helen Larios

Wood Dale

$360,000; 271 S Cedar Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Agape Baxevanakis to Usman Ali Ahmed

$300,000; 468 N Wood Dale Road, Wood Dale; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Eliane M Wollemberg to Adem Duliman

Woodridge

$415,000; 6704 Wainwright Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Kerry M Souffant to Angelico San Juan

$368,500; 2366 Vista Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Kenneth S Grison to Curtis Gantz

$348,000; 4 Halsey Court, Woodridge; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Brandon Moser to Carol A Hill

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.