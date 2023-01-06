Driver cited in crash that killed woman on bike

The family of cyclist Nancy Nozicka said Thursday they now have some closure after a Libertyville driver was cited following a fatal crash this summer in Lake County.

Nozicka's bicycle was hit by a 2005 Toyota 4Runner July 10 as she traveled south on St. Marys Road near Libertyville, police said.

Initially it was believed the 64-year-old Green Oaks nurse crossed into the path of the SUV near Terra Road.

But after an "extensive review of the evidence" by traffic investigators, the driver of the Toyota 4-runner was found to be at fault, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said.

Daniel E. Quane, 81, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and had his first court appearance Wednesday.

The action "helps us move forward and helps us to advocate for prevention," said Dr. Chuck Nozicka, Nancy's husband.

But "although we are grateful for the professionalism of the Lake County Sheriff's Office -- not a day goes by that I don't re-enact Nancy's crash in my mind and lament how preventable these crashes are."

Quane's attorney Steven Weinberg said Wednesday neither he nor his client had any comment on the case.

Crash investigators did not find that "intoxicating substances or electronics contributed to the crash," which "appears to be a horrifically tragic accident," Covelli said.

Investigators were able to use apps on Nancy Nozicka's smartphone and her Apple Watch to determine her exact location.

The technology "helped to rule out the possibility that she was crossing the roadway," Covelli said.

Nancy Nozicka led a program to prevent repeat heart failures at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital and was a beloved emergency room nurse at the hospital.

Chuck Nozicka said the family hopes to "make something positive" out of the tragedy by creating a foundation in Nancy's name to establish scholarships, advocate to improve cycling safety and educate the public about distracted driving.

An arraignment is set for Feb. 8, a spokeswoman for Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.