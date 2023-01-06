Cook County property transfers for Nov. 16 to Dec. 6, 2022

Arlington Heights

$539,500; 1454 E Northwest Hwy., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Carlyle At Stonegate Development to Andrea D Andrews

$515,000; 307 E Lynnwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Anthony Mascolo to Frank Stornello

$420,000; 1020 S Belmont Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Mark Stricker to Anthony Braun

$400,000; 1603 S Harvard Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Jean A Gill to Michael Morganstern

$255,000; 5 W Maple St., Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Ralph F Martel to Akram Adam Moghamis

$238,000; 110 S Dunton Ave Unit 2E, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Kevin Michael Mulroy to Jeanine Marie Weidman

$220,000; 214 N Pine Ave Unit 3D, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Robert J Mcdonald to Dominic R Starr

$100,000; 2420 E Brandenberry Ct Unit 5 3K, Arlington Heights; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Dino T Rossetti to Stephen J Lynch

Barrington

$600,000; 338 Roslyn Road, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by George Csahiouni to Tracey L Schroeder

$490,000; 312 E Hillside Ave., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Jerod B Zakson to Nicholas G Zlotek

$173,000; 520 Shorely Dr Unit 102, Barrington; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Zachary C Swiatek to Richard Ganek

$150,000; 1210 S Cook St., Barrington; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Caroline Amundson to David Thoma

Bartlett

$330,000; 1200 Telluride Court, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Nicholas A Permini to Dennis Warford

$255,000; 1294 Horseshoe Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Isabella Salerno to Michael Cipriani

$240,000; 1675 Spaulding Road, Bartlett; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Mary F Zitnik to Chinedu Ejike Unobagha

Buffalo Grove

$715,000; 1400 Westchester Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Alex L Renko to Apostol Ivanov Ivanov

$551,000; 365 Didier Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Rajkumar Selvarajah

$545,000; 75 Trotwood Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Cartus Financial Corp to Ragupathi Somasundaram

$480,000; 1246 Sandhurst Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Sebastian H Paul to Sudhir Nune

$420,000; 915 Knollwood Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Miljan Jankovic to Levent Ozcan

$393,000; 382 Hawthorne Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Edward H Adams to Michal Regulski

$355,000; 1541 Brandywyn Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Satish Shanmugam to Praveen Kumar Chandra Sekaran

$315,000; 802 Old Checker Rd Unit C3, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Dec. 5, 2022, by Qiaoyang Lu to Ramkumar Subramaniyam

Des Plaines

$560,000; 841 Jeannette St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Andrea Iorio to Todd Gustafson

$470,000; 2068 Birch St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jan Landowska to Stephen Burns

$387,000; 548 N 4th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Manoj Kumar Patel to Ashish Patel

$320,000; 2419 Birch St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Joseph Diulio to Vehida Spiodic

$297,000; 9408 Meadow Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Mir Q Hashmi to Richie Bacaro

$295,000; 9239 Fern Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by David J Kafer to Jeena Shyni Aju George

$293,000; 555 S 3rd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Apex Renovations Inc to Martin K Kuprowski

$280,000; 2083 Maple St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Elvira Pikula to April H Llewellyn

$270,000; 9168 W Oaks Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Stanley E Dluze to Shahzad Qureshi

$235,000; 1703 Linden St., Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Mary C Coyne to Kassandra Correa

$225,000; 180 E Northwest Hwy Unit I, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Maria J Correa to Andres Felipe

$222,000; 820 Graceland Ave Unit 403, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Daniela M Mrejeru to Sanjeev Thawaney

$205,000; 1454 Ashland Ave Unit 405, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Matthew Andersen to Dragan Kesic

$135,000; 1279 Harding Ave Unit 1B, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Cynthia Mccann to Robert Obrecki

$134,000; 960 S River Rd Unit 507, Des Plaines; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Marcie Nunez to George Obinna Madu

Elk Grove Village

$297,000; 24 Wildwood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Egle Zekaite to Guillermo Aragon Avila

Hoffman Estates

$537,500; 5750 Providence Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Andrezej Staniszewski to Denis Ilic

$469,000; 1357 Essex Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Steven R Michaels to Ahmed Syed

$230,000; 995 Aspen St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Tarah Berger to Blue Sky Realty Group LLC

$175,000; 555 Harvard Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by VA to Agha Ali

Long Grove

$740,000; 3455 W Mardan Drive, Long Grove; Sold on Dec. 1, 2022, by Kirk Meyer to Mario Morales

$620,000; 4603 Forest Way Circle, Long Grove; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Earl Gregory Brown to Patricia W Maccarthy

Mount Prospect

$483,500; 2000 W Mark Terrace, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Niki A Vassos to Elizabeth Schild

$447,500; 1814 E Bittersweet Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Joseph P Mathew to Soney Mathew

$430,000; 1103 N Greenfield Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Alan Bajramovic to David H Schaefer

$358,000; 1018 S Beechwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Randy J Erbacci to Kyle T Familara

$210,000; 1000 N Boxwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Kanjibhai J Patel to Slater J Zubik

North Barrington

$177,500; 115 Oak Leaf Lane, North Barrington; Sold on Dec. 6, 2022, by Fidelitone Llc to Timothy Debruyne

Palatine

$475,000; 1574 S Paul Le Comte Court, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by JP Morgan Chase Bank to John Byron Garoufalis

$420,000; 21 W Pleasant Hill Blvd., Palatine; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by West Palm Holdings Inc to Abigail Mejia

$270,000; 380 E Forest Knoll Drive, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Lazar K Oshana to Cynthia M Doyle Notzen

$225,000; 1322 N Knollwood Dr Unit 13B, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Bob G Simpson to Nolan Wochinski

$185,000; 1150 E Randville Dr Unit 2I, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Eric C Kinkel to John Mark Mobley

$130,500; 1000 Bayside Dr Unit 306, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Ramona Padurean Vinesar to Karolina Palka

$120,000; 301 N Carter St Unit 101, Palatine; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Javier Martin Lopez to Monica Avalos

Prospect Heights

$169,000; 1382 Quaker Ln Unit 159-D, Prospect Heights; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Beth Niffenegger to Foma Gobjila

Rolling Meadows

$625,000; 4810 Woodcliff Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Igor Zincenko to Georgios Vamvakas

$551,000; 2701 Lily Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Peter Gehrke

$131,000; 2312 Algonquin Rd Unit 12, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Anastasia Kruglyashova to Said Meghara

Roselle

$450,000; 661 E Foster Ave., Roselle; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Andre J Quattrochi to Rafael Delgado

$291,000; 1517 Chatfield Court, Roselle; Sold on Dec. 2, 2022, by Mohammad A Khan to Jennett Gomolplitinant

Rosemont

$136,000; 9604 W Higgins Rd Unit 2C, Rosemont; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Christopher Bade to City Of Rosemont

Schaumburg

$313,000; 195 Holmes Way, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by William R Chavez to Wilfredo Torres

$305,000; 1212 Somerset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Jeannette Marie Boehmer to Piotr Chlebowicz

$232,500; 1215 Knottingham Ct Unit 2B, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Denis Ilic to Zoljargal Derenbor

$187,500; 210 Nauset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Lori K Novak to Celina Wycykal

$165,000; 706 Tipperary Ct Unit 1B, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by George C Dyer III to Moises Gomez Flores

$140,000; 1106 Mercury Dr Unit 2D, Schaumburg; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Paula A Tarnacka to Anna Derkacz

Streamwood

$395,000; 137 Buckskin Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Riaz M Uddin to Riteshkumar Patel

$370,000; 11 Larkspur Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Wieslaw Bonar to Richard Kraft

$322,000; 636 Maple Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Diana L Euchner to Jorge E Rosado

$255,000; 104 Villa Road, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 17, 2022, by Kamla Devi to Andres Alfaro

$204,500; 200 Acorn Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Nov. 16, 2022, by Salma Bibi to Robert Hunley Jr

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.