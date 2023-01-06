Artists wanted for Mundelein Arts Festival

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Mundelein Arts Festival.

The event will be held Sept. 9-10 in Kracklauer Park, off Seymour Avenue. The application deadline is June 15. The application fee is $25. If accepted, booths cost $140 each. Artists can save $20 if they apply by April 15.

To apply or to get more information, go to bit.ly/3vI1XpZ.