Artists wanted for Mundelein Arts Festival
Updated 1/6/2023 6:19 PM
Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Mundelein Arts Festival.
The event will be held Sept. 9-10 in Kracklauer Park, off Seymour Avenue. The application deadline is June 15. The application fee is $25. If accepted, booths cost $140 each. Artists can save $20 if they apply by April 15.
To apply or to get more information, go to bit.ly/3vI1XpZ.
