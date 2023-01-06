After more than 2 years, Round Lake Beach police find suspect in fatal crash

A 28-year-old Round Lake Beach man with an arrest warrant for his role in a 2020 DUI crash that killed two people is now behind bars after being apprehended by police responding to a domestic situation in late December.

Jose S. Aguirre, 28, faces two counts of aggravated DUI and two counts of reckless homicide and will need to pay $100,000 in cash to leave jail while his trial is pending.

The one-car crash happened early on the morning of Sept. 27, 2020, along Route 134 in Round Lake. The two passengers who died in the crash were 30-year-old Edgar Herrera of Round Lake Beach and 34-year-old Juan Renteria-Becerra of Mundelein.

Aguirre was not apprehended at the time. A warrant for his arrest was issued the following year on Oct. 4, 2021, according to court records.

For more than a year, Aguirre avoided police arrest until Dec. 22, 2022, when Round Lake Beach police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1000 block of Barberry Lane. When officers arrived at 11:46 p.m., they encountered Aguirre, who had cuts and bruises on his face, and determined he had been in a fight with someone at the house, a Round Lake Beach said Friday.

While Aguirre was in police custody, officers learned he had the active arrest warrant related to the fatal crash, police said.

According to court records, Aguirre has not been charged for his role in the Dec. 22 fight.

Aguirre is next due in court on Jan. 26.