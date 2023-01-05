"It's happening way too often." Antioch police team with health organization to combat overdoses

Narcan nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Antioch is partnering with Nicasa Behavioral Health Services to distribute Narcan and train people to use in hopes of preventing overdoses in the community. Daily Herald File Photo

From bars and restaurants to medical offices and elsewhere, the fight against opioid-related overdoses is being taken to the streets in Antioch.

"We want every stakeholder in the community to be prepared and equipped to help," said Bruce Johnson, chief executive officer of Nicasa Behavioral Health Services.

Round Lake-based Nicasa already has provided training and resources to Antioch High School District 117 and is partnering with local police to help combat opioid use.

The pilot initiative announced about two weeks ago brings trained Nicasa professionals to Antioch to educate and distribute Narcan, the brand name for naloxone, a medicine used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Having it available and people trained to use it can reduce the number of overdoses, those involved say.

"We want to make this the simplest and safest way to save lives," Johnson said.

In announcing the plan, Antioch police Chief Geoff Guttschow said the partnership will provide "boots to the ground" resources to the community, which has seen a spike in opioid overdoses.

As of mid-December, police reported 22 overdose situations in 2022, compared with 10 for all of 2021.

"Law enforcement can no longer stand idle and presume we can arrest ourselves out of this epidemic," according to Guttschow. "Addiction plagues families without prejudice and it knows no boundaries."

A key to the program is offering help without police intervention, supporters say. Recipients are not tracked, making it safe or anyone to reach out without fear of arrest or other complications, according to the village.

"Some families view addiction issues as a private family matter and they do not want law enforcement involved. I get that," Guttschow said.

Johnson said the introduction of fentanyl into various drugs has made the opioid crisis more acute.

"This is really dangerous," he said. "It's happening way too often. We want to equip the community to be able to respond."

Residents and organizations living or working in targeted areas of the village are being recruited for training on how to identify the signs of an overdose and administer Narcan.

Locations like grocery stores also will be included, as overdoses can occur in restrooms or parking lots, Johnson said.

Nicasa's outreach is funded through a grant from the Buehler Center for Health Policy and Economics at Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University.

The school found Antioch to have a high number of overdoses by population, according to Johnson, co-founder of the Lake County Opioid Initiative. That organization has equipped police throughout Lake County with Narcan and developed the A Way Out Program.

Nicasa is focusing efforts on the west side of Lake County and Waukegan-based Northern Illinois Recovery Community Organization on the east, Johnson said.

To speak with an interventionist or seek training, contact Antioch police Cmdr. Chuck Smith at csmith@antioch.il.gov; Nicasa at (847) 546-6450; NIRCO at (847) 662-3205; Lake County Health Department, (847) 377-8450; or dial 211.