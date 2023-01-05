Why a Des Plaines aldermanic candidate could be booted from the ballot

Three candidates are running to represent the 2nd Ward on the Des Plaines city council, but one could be removed from the ballot. Officials will meet Monday at city hall, shown here, to review the case. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A Des Plaines aldermanic candidate could learn next week if perceived errors on his paperwork will cost him a place on the April ballot.

Christopher Jensen's candidate petition has been formally challenged by fellow candidate Earl Wilson. Both are seeking the 2nd Ward seat, as is incumbent Alderman Colt Moylan.

Wilson is seeking to strike more than a dozen names from Jensen's petition, enough to drive him below the minimum required to appear on the April 4 ballot.

Wilson said some people should be disqualified because they printed their names rather than signing, documents indicate.

Additionally, Wilson claims some of the people who signed the petition aren't 2nd Ward residents or aren't registered to vote at the addresses they provided, among other issues.

A three-member electoral board will review the complaint in a hearing is set for 6 p.m. Monday at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

Wilson is a former member of the Des Plaines Public Library Board, whose members are appointed by the mayor. He unsuccessfully ran for the 2nd Ward seat in 2019 and for Maine Township supervisor in 2021.

Jensen, a political newcomer, was confident his petition will survive Wilson's challenge. "I'm sure they're all valid," Jensen said of the signatures.