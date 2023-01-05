Officials: 8 dead in Utah the result of murder-suicide
Updated 1/5/2023 12:15 PM
ENOCH, Utah -- Eight family members -- including five children -- found dead in a southern Utah home were killed by their father, authorities said Thursday.
Officials in the city of Enoch said Michael Haight, 42, took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple's five children.
The children ranged in age from 4 to 17 and included three girls and two boys, authorities said. The other victims were Tausha Haight, 40, and her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl.
Authorities have said they do not believe any other suspects are at large.
Enoch is a small town of about 8,000 people located 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City and about equally distant from Las Vegas.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.