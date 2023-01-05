Massive fire rips through townhouses

A firefighter was injured Thursday as a massive fire ripped through townhouses in unincorporated Maine Township, according to officials.

The blaze broke out at Margail Avenue and Noel Street, between Des Plaines and Park Ridge.

The fire seemed to be out as of 7:30 p.m., but crews were still watching for hot spots.

The firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns, officials said.

Neighbors described hearing a loud explosion before flames began spreading through the townhouses.

It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. A warming bus is parked near the scene for those left in the cold.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.