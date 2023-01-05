Man accused of shooting two men at Huntley home in July extradited to McHenry County

An Elgin man accused of shooting two men in July at a home in Huntley was taken into custody Tuesday night after being extradited from Pennsylvania.

The two men shot, who were related and ages 29 and 58, were initially treated at a hospital for their wounds, but the 58-year-old man died in a rehabilitation facility in Lake County in October, McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said Wednesday.

Lewis C. McCracken, 27, is charged with four counts of attempted murder, Class X felonies, as well as aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, Kenneally said.

Kenneally said on Wednesday that it has not yet been decided if charges would be upgraded to murder. He declined to comment on a motive for the alleged shooting.

McCracken was being held in the McHenry County jail as of Thursday afternoon on a $750,000 bond, of which he would need to post 10% to be released, the jail log shows.

Huntley police said the shooting took place about 4:30 a.m. July 18 at a home in the 11800 block of Cape Cod Lane in the Wing Pointe subdivision, after which the shooter fled the area. At the time, police were asking for help from the public and asking that homeowners nearby check their doorbell cameras.

An Elgin police spokesman said at the time that McCracken was well-known to the department with a string of arrests and prison terms dating back to when he was 17.

While investigators thought in July that McCracken may have fled to California, he was arrested in Pennsylvania and has been held at a jail in Washington County there since September. His arrested followed a two-hour standoff outside a home in Donora, Pennsylvania, Kenneally said.

McCracken is due in a McHenry County courtroom for a bond hearing Friday and has been appointed an assistant public defender to represent him, Kenneally said.