Kinzinger joins CNN as a senior political commentator.

Then-U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks during the final meeting of the House's Jan. 6 investigation committee on Dec. 19, 2022. Associated Press

Adam Kinzinger has begun his next act after leaving Congress, signing on with CNN as a senior political commentator.

"Happy to join the team," Kinzinger tweeted.

The former GOP representative from Illinois' 16th Congressional District this month wrapped up his 12-year run as a lawmaker and prominent and outspoken member of the Jan. 6 investigation committee.

