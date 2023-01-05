Kinzinger joins CNN as a senior political commentator.
Adam Kinzinger has begun his next act after leaving Congress, signing on with CNN as a senior political commentator.
"Happy to join the team," Kinzinger tweeted.
The former GOP representative from Illinois' 16th Congressional District this month wrapped up his 12-year run as a lawmaker and prominent and outspoken member of the Jan. 6 investigation committee.
