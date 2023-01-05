 

Kinzinger joins CNN as a senior political commentator.

  • Then-U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks during the final meeting of the House's Jan. 6 investigation committee on Dec. 19, 2022.

    Then-U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger speaks during the final meeting of the House's Jan. 6 investigation committee on Dec. 19, 2022. Associated Press

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 1/5/2023 5:13 PM

Adam Kinzinger has begun his next act after leaving Congress, signing on with CNN as a senior political commentator.

"Happy to join the team," Kinzinger tweeted.

 

The former GOP representative from Illinois' 16th Congressional District this month wrapped up his 12-year run as a lawmaker and prominent and outspoken member of the Jan. 6 investigation committee.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 