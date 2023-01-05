'Just too much for the body to overcome': Rescued bald eagle dies despite efforts

An eagle spotted on a piece of ice in Waukegan Harbor is pushed toward shore Sunday by kayaker Jim Tibensky of Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. Despite the rescue and promising signs in the first 48 hours, the bird died, Willowbrook Wildlife Center announced Thursday. Courtesy of Jeff Bilsky

A bald eagle shortly after it was rescued Sunday afternoon from a piece of ice in Waukegan Harbor. Despite promising signs in the first 48 hours, the bird took a rapid turn for the worse and died at Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Annette Prince

Despite efforts and initial promising signs, a young bald eagle rescued Sunday from a piece of ice in Waukegan Harbor has died.

Willowbrook Wildlife Center shared the news Thursday morning on Facebook.

A necropsy will be done for a definitive diagnosis. But officials suspect the bird ate a poisoned rodent.

"Despite promising signs of recovery the first 48 hours, the bird took a very rapid turn for the worst," according to the post. The bird's estimation of red blood cells dropped from 29% when it arrived at the center in Glen Ellyn on Sunday afternoon to 6% Wednesday evening.

"The bird showed a large amount of bruising of the skin around the legs despite already being on treatment for anticoagulant rodenticides," the post said.

"Unfortunately, we do see this progression in wildlife cases often -- and initial improvement likely related to being warmed up and rehydrated but then a rapid decline as the underlying cause of illness was just too much for the body to overcome," according to Willowbrook.

The skinny bird, estimated to be about three years old, was spotted by birders Sunday morning from a distance. After a closer look through a scope, birders felt something was wrong with the listless eagle and called Chicago Bird Collison Monitors for help.

Volunteers, including water rescue specialist Jim Tibensky of Wayne, rushed to the scene. Tibensky kayaked to the bird and pushed the ice it was standing on to shore in what Willowbrook described as an extraordinary rescue.

The young eagle was rushed to Willowbrook. Staff responded even though the center was closed for the holiday. The save was the first of the New Year for both organizations.

"We thank everyone for their support and we want people to remember that this outcome does not take away from the amazing efforts of the public and CBCM in their rescue of this bird," Willowbrook said in its post.

Annette Prince, CBCM director, said the organization was saddened by the news.

"We are glad it got the best care possible for what must have been severe debilitation and potential poisoning," she said.

"Although it didn't survive," Prince added, "the outpouring of concern and its valiant rescue showed that its life mattered to many people."

Prince said she can only imagine the number of birds never found that die after preying on poisoned animals. She said the use of rodenticides needs to be addressed to provide greater bird protection.