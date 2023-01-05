Head-on crash in Gurnee sends two to hospital
Updated 1/5/2023 4:55 PM
Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a head-on crash at the intersection of Hunt Club Road and Washington Street in Gurnee.
The two victims were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in good condition, according to Gurnee fire Battalion Chief Bob Heraver. A third person involved in the crash declined to be taken to the hospital.
