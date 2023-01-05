Downers Grove names new police chief

Michael DeVries has been named the new Downers Grove chief of police.

DeVries has 22 years of law enforcement experience with the village and has served as deputy chief since 2018, according to a news release.

Throughout his career, DeVries has served in leadership roles, including as deputy chief, lieutenant of investigations, lieutenant of operations, detective sergeant and patrol sergeant, according to the release.

In 2012, he earned a master's in public safety administration from Lewis University in Romeoville. He has a master's degree in management and organizational behavior and a bachelor's degree in management from Benedictine University in Lisle.

DeVries graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He also holds a graduate certificate in homeland security from Michigan State University.

"Mike has a great deal of experience in every facet of the police department," Downers Grove Village Manager David Fieldman said. "He is a proven leader in managing both the technical and interpersonal aspects of modern policing and is committed to upholding the tenets of procedural justice, fairness, transparency and impartiality expected by our community."

DeVries said in news the release that it was a "great honor" to be selected as chief.

"I look forward to leading the department's dedicated team of professionals to serve everyone in our community with dignity and respect," he said.

DeVries fills the position held by Chief Shanon Gillette, who is retiring.