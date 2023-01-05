Aurora shooter pleads guilty to attempted murder

An Aurora man could be sentenced to life in prison for a shooting that led to a police chase that ended in a fatal crash.

Adrien Betsinger, 26, of the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted first-degree murder for the shooting, which injured a man.

Betsinger was a passenger in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo that pulled up alongside another vehicle at Bluff Street and Broadway around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020.

Betsinger believed the driver of the car was in a rival gang, Assistant State's Attorney Kelly Orland told Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo. Betsinger fired six shots at the other man, hitting him, his car and a house. The man had to have surgery to remove one of the bullets.

Police responded to a call about the shooting and chased the Monte Carlo. They say it sped into oncoming traffic on East New York Street, stopped as it approached Route 59, then crashed into several vehicles. The driver of the Monte Carlo died of his injuries about a week later.

Attempted first-degree murder is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. But because Betsinger used a gun, the judge can impose an additional 25 years to life.

Whatever the sentence, Betsinger would have to serve at least 85% of it before becoming eligible for parole.