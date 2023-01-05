 

Aurora shooter pleads guilty to attempted murder

  • Adrien Betsinger

    Adrien Betsinger

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 1/5/2023 6:22 PM

An Aurora man could be sentenced to life in prison for a shooting that led to a police chase that ended in a fatal crash.

Adrien Betsinger, 26, of the 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue, pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted first-degree murder for the shooting, which injured a man.

 

Betsinger was a passenger in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo that pulled up alongside another vehicle at Bluff Street and Broadway around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020.

Betsinger believed the driver of the car was in a rival gang, Assistant State's Attorney Kelly Orland told Kane County Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo. Betsinger fired six shots at the other man, hitting him, his car and a house. The man had to have surgery to remove one of the bullets.

Police responded to a call about the shooting and chased the Monte Carlo. They say it sped into oncoming traffic on East New York Street, stopped as it approached Route 59, then crashed into several vehicles. The driver of the Monte Carlo died of his injuries about a week later.

Attempted first-degree murder is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. But because Betsinger used a gun, the judge can impose an additional 25 years to life.

Whatever the sentence, Betsinger would have to serve at least 85% of it before becoming eligible for parole.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Aurora man's bail set at $3 million
Related Article
Aurora man's bail set at $3 million
 
Driver dead, Aurora man charged with attempted murder after police chase
Related Article
Driver dead, Aurora man charged with attempted murder after police chase
 
Aurora man charged with fleeing police after crash
Related Article
Aurora man charged with fleeing police after crash
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 