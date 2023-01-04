Submission deadline extended for Mundelein farmers market logo contest

The deadline to submit a logo for Mundelein's farmers market has been extended until Jan. 27, organizers announced Wednesday.

The contest deadline originally was set to be Friday.

The logo will be used on social media, electronic newsletters, print materials and more.

The winner will receive $100 and a special dedication when the market opens this summer.

Entries must be submitted as JPEG files to mundeleincc@gmail.com.

Multiple entrees are permitted. Entries should include the artist's name, phone number, address and email address.