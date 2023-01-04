Offer your suggestions for biking in Libertyville

Residents and visitors can provide online input on a plan being developed to guide improvements, safety and ease of biking in Libertyville.

Riders are encouraged to share their input in a WikiMap for the draft bike network plan. The map includes potential bike route improvements along roadways, new trail connections, and existing trails.

The identified routes have been previously noted as priorities for improvements like signage, bike lanes, and bike racks.

To add ideas, click on the "Points" button at the top of the WikiMap and choose your location. The map also is available at libertyville.com. The portal will be open until Jan. 20.