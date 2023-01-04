 

Learn how to start native plants from seed at Mundelein event

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 1/4/2023 1:57 PM

Starting native plants from seed is the topic at the Wild Ones Lake-to-Prairie Chapter meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Mundelein.

Eileen Davis, an environmental educator with the Lake County Forest Preserve District, will discuss the enjoyable, rewarding and sometimes challenging practice and share tricks to sparking germination.

 

Plant propagation from seed is an inexpensive way to provide an annual supply of native plants for home landscapes and helps preserve genetic diversity of the species, which helps create more resilient plant communities.

The meeting is in person at the Fremont Public Library, 1170 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein, but also available online. Registration is required. Visit https://www.fremontlibrary.org/event/.

