Fun for babies, toddlers and parents Friday at Wheeling library
Updated 1/4/2023 1:57 PM
The Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling will host a fun gathering for parents, infants and toddlers Friday morning.
Dubbed "Baby Time," activities will run from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road.
Stories, songs and finger plays are planned.
Free tickets will be distributed starting at 9:30 a.m. Attendance is limited.
For more information, call (847) 459-4100 ext. 316 or email kidzone@itpld.org.
