Fun for babies, toddlers and parents Friday at Wheeling library

The Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling will host a fun gathering for parents, infants and toddlers Friday morning.

Dubbed "Baby Time," activities will run from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the library, 355 Schoenbeck Road.

Stories, songs and finger plays are planned.

Free tickets will be distributed starting at 9:30 a.m. Attendance is limited.

For more information, call (847) 459-4100 ext. 316 or email kidzone@itpld.org.