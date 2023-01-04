Frosty Fest set for Saturday in Gurnee

Frosty Fest will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee.

The free community event will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, s'mores by the fire, curling, ice sculpture games, a life-size snow globe and more.

The Viking Park dance hall will be open for guests to warm up indoors or create winter-themed crafts. Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee will be served and food will be available to buy from El Zorro Tacos Food Truck.

Parking will be available at the baseball fields and across the street at Viking Middle School. Any weather announcement will be made by 8 a.m.

Visit gurneeparkdistrict.com for more information.