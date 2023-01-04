EU advises pre-flight COVID tests on passengers from China

Passengers arriving from China Sunday wait in front of a COVID-19 testing area set at the Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport north of Paris. France says it will require negative COVID-19 tests of all passengers arriving from China and is urging French citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. Associated Press

BRUSSELS -- The European Union on Wednesday "strongly encouraged" its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry.

Following a week of talks between EU health experts, the bloc stopped short of fully imposing on all 27 member states such a travel restriction that members like Italy, France and Spain had already implemented.

China has already vehemently rejected such actions and has warned of "countermeasures" if such policies were to be imposed across the bloc.