East Dundee looking for artists to highlight village in first public art project

East Dundee's Arts Council is looking for an artist, or artists, to create a mural that highlights the village's heritage.

The mural is the first project for the arts council, which was formed last year. Artists have until Jan. 13 to submit proposals.

"We're hoping to add a little color, visual interest and sense of place to the downtown," East Dundee Trustee Andy Sauder, who also serves on the arts council, said of the project. "We want to celebrate what makes our town unique."

The mural would adorn the exterior wall of a building at 7 N. Jackson St. in the village's downtown district and adjacent to the Fox River bike trail. The arts council hopes to have the mural installed by June 30.

Artists will have a space measuring 57 feet wide by 16 feet high to work with, according to a request for qualifications packet for artists. The RFQ also notes the arts council has budgeted just over $13,000 for the mural to cover material and labor costs.

To date, the council has received two proposals. Sauder said the council hopes to receive other proposals by Jan. 13.

The arts council did not lay out a specific theme for the mural but did indicate it should include at least one of the following themes: a celebration of what makes East Dundee unique, the village's history or the nature surrounding East Dundee.

"We want people to be inspired and see what kind of images and designs they come up with," said East Dundee Trustee Tricia Saviano, who heads the arts council.

She expects the council to forward a recommendation for the mural to the village board in the coming months. The village board and building owner will have the final say.

Saviano said she expects the council to work on other projects, including crosswalk art, this year. The council also will review the results of a community survey to help determine what projects it should pursue.

To submit a proposal for the mural, visit the East Dundee Arts Council Facebook page for more information.